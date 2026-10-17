ASML's employee-only High-NA EUV Lego kit gets an open 810-piece fan replica — custom MOC dodges $700 eBay prices with working wafer tray and vacuum pumps

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You can now get a mini-High-NA EUV in your home even if you don't work for ASML.

Rebrickable version of ASML TWINSCAN EXE:5000 Lego kit
(Image credit: NighHawk11991/Rebrickable)

ASML launched a Lego kit version of the TWINSCAN EXE:5000, the world’s first High-NA EUV machine, in December 2024. Since ASML only sells products like these to employees, the company canceled orders from non-employees, making the kit even more desirable for collectors. Current eBay listings show a Buy It Now price between $500 and $700, which is significantly higher than the $230 that the company asks for on the official website. However, X user @lithos_graphein shared a recreation of the kit available on Rebrickable, which added some tasteful modifications.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.