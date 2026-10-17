ASML's employee-only High-NA EUV Lego kit gets an open 810-piece fan replica — custom MOC dodges $700 eBay prices with working wafer tray and vacuum pumps

ASML launched a Lego kit version of the TWINSCAN EXE:5000, the world’s first High-NA EUV machine, in December 2024. Since ASML only sells products like these to employees, the company canceled orders from non-employees, making the kit even more desirable for collectors. Current eBay listings show a Buy It Now price between $500 and $700, which is significantly higher than the $230 that the company asks for on the official website. However, X user @lithos_graphein shared a recreation of the kit available on Rebrickable, which added some tasteful modifications.

The ASML high-NA EUV Lego Set is extremely rare and only available to employees from the company store. But there are directions and a full 800-piece parts list on rebrickable. It's not exactly what ASML offers, but the modifications are tasteful. Many of these bricks are hard to source, so I made my own version. I do a tool install every Christmas over my fireplace. It's almost that magical time of year again. https://t.co/EzDlwvfh50October 11, 2026

“A friend of mine fell in love with the ASML employee-exclusive Lego TWINSCAN EXE:5000 set and asked me to recreate it. While the original Lego version already looked impressive, I made some modifications to better capture the details of the real machine,” NightHawk11991 said in the description of the MOC (My Own Creation). “Using photos my friend took of the actual equipment, I designed this custom MOC to enhance its accuracy. I also added some interior details, including vacuum pumps, a laser emitter, reflectors, and more. Additionally, the silicon wafer tray can slide out for added functionality!”

The ASML TWINSCAN EXE:5000 MOC requires 152 unique parts and a total of 810 bricks. While this may not be the biggest build you can get from Lego or find on the Rebrickable MOC website, it’s still a rather significant build, with @lithos_graphein saying that it took them about a week to complete it. You can build and complete this project yourself, with PDF instructions available for free on the Rebrickable website. If you’re missing a Lego part to finish the build, you can also purchase it separately, although you might have a bit of a hard time looking for rarer parts included in the project.

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@lithos_graphein is also the same one who was able to get their hands on a rare ASML Special Edition Monopoly board, which was released in 2007, after they traded an official ASML Lego kit for the board game. Company-commissioned merch like this is often given or offered to employees, meaning the average shopper wouldn’t be able to purchase it brand new unless they have a relative working in that company who buys it for them. Other semiconductor companies that have sold merch like this include TSMC and SK hynix, with resellers who were able to get their hands on company swag and sell it online for as much as $16,700.

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