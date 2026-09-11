GameStop is reopening recently closed stores despite massive retail cuts — select locations return nationwide starting September 11

GameStop is bringing some of its recently closed stores back to life. The company announced on social media that “select closed stores” are reopening nationwide starting September 11, although it has not revealed exactly how many locations will return. When asked about the number of stores involved, a GameStop spokesperson reportedly told IGN that the count was “at least one” as of September 11, suggesting that we can expect more details to follow.

The move comes after GameStop reportedly had one of its biggest rounds of store closures listed for January 2026. According to a blog tracking the closures, around 470 locations across the U.S. were listed as either confirmed to close or already closed, as the retailer continued efforts to cut costs and improve profitability. GameStop had already closed hundreds of stores during the previous fiscal year, making the latest shutdowns part of a much larger reduction in its physical retail footprint.

Your local GameStop is back.Select closed stores are now reopening nationwide starting September 11. pic.twitter.com/OKbS0WAmy4September 10, 2026

GameStop's decision to reopen select physical stores is notably interesting given the wider shift away from physical game media. Digital downloads have replaced physical discs, while console manufacturers are increasingly offering hardware without disc drives. Recently, Sony took the shift even further after sharing its plans to stop producing new physical PlayStation game discs by January 2028. While that has resulted in a considerable backlash from the gaming community as a whole, Sony did clarify that existing titles can continue to be reordered and disc production will not simply disappear overnight.

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It is worth mentioning that GameStop's business has moved beyond physical games. CEO Ryan Cohen said in July that software accounted for less than 12% of the company's business, although GameStop's fiscal 2025 filings put software, including physical games and digital download codes, at 20.1% of sales. Collectibles have become increasingly important, accounting for 29.2% of fiscal 2025 revenue and growing 47.7% year over year. This could explain why GameStop is potentially comfortable reopening selected stores despite the decline of physical games. That being said, it is safe to consider the announcement as a limited reopening rather than a complete reversal of GameStop's broader strategy.

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