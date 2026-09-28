Get free access to AI Chip Design week on Tom's Hardware Premium — sign up for an account to read all the in-depth reports

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Discover where AI is innovating in chipmaking and EDA.

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From September 28 through October 2, you can read Tom's Hardware Premium's AI Chip Design Week coverage for free. All you need to do is sign up for a free Tom's Hardware membership to explore our detailed coverage.

Headlining the week is our interview with OpenAI hardware boss Richard Ho, who lifts the lid on everything to do with Jalapeño, the company's AI-designed inference ASIC, which made headlines earlier this year at Hot Chips 2026. We supplement this coverage with a brief history of how AI is being used in EDA tools, the future of artificial intelligence-assisted AI designs ... and there's much more to come.

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Sayem Ahmed
Sayem Ahmed
Subscription Editor

Sayem Ahmed is the Subscription Editor at Tom's Hardware. He covers a broad range of deep dives into hardware, both new and old, including the CPUs, GPUs, and everything else that uses a semiconductor. He has worked as a professional tech journalist since 2015 and has written for Gamespot, IGN, and Dexerto.