Get free access to AI Chip Design week on Tom's Hardware Premium — sign up for an account to read all the in-depth reports

From September 28 through October 2, you can read Tom's Hardware Premium's AI Chip Design Week coverage for free. All you need to do is sign up for a free Tom's Hardware membership to explore our detailed coverage.

Headlining the week is our interview with OpenAI hardware boss Richard Ho, who lifts the lid on everything to do with Jalapeño, the company's AI-designed inference ASIC, which made headlines earlier this year at Hot Chips 2026. We supplement this coverage with a brief history of how AI is being used in EDA tools, the future of artificial intelligence-assisted AI designs ... and there's much more to come.

Don't want to miss out on what's happening on the frontier of the semiconductor industry? Just sign up for a Tom's Hardware account, and you'll be all set to read every piece of content as it's published. Every article is crafted by our expert writers, who dig deep into everything to do with the current state of AI in the chip design ecosystem, from Premium News reports to our OpenAI interview, in-depth reports on the state of the industry, and much more.

Latest Videos From Tom's Hardware Watch full video here:

With Tom's Hardware Premium, you get detailed articles full of analysis, which offer insights that you won't ordinarily get from a shorter story.

Tom's Hardware Premium Subcription: $29 at tomshardware.com Don’t miss out on Tom’s Hardware Premium. Get a full year of access for just $29 per year, or $7 per-month if you pay as you go. Get daily news analysis, deep dives into specialist topics in the semiconductor industry, as well as access to Bench, the largest benchmarking database around.

So, to prepare for our AI Chip Design week of content, just create an account, link your Forum account, or subscribe to Tom's Hardware Premium. After our week of content is over, all of the special features will be back behind our Premium-only paywall. If you want to support our coverage, you can sign up for our subscription service from $29 per year, or $7 per month with a rolling subscription.

Get detailed coverage all year round

If you've not subscribed to Tom's Hardware Premium yet, here's everything that our subscription service offers.

First up, you get access to Premium News articles, which dig deeper into technical topics related to chipmaking, upcoming hardware, AI, supply chains, and the politics that define the hardware industry. We enlist our team of authors to deliver unparalleled Premium Features, which delve into everything from benchmarking the latest open-weight AI models and interesting hardware to our take on what's going on in the industry at large. These are all bolstered by our two-pronged approach to forecasting what's happening in the industry today and what lies in wait for years to come with our Premium Roadmaps, which detail every nook and cranny of the semiconductor industry at large.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Additionally, subscribers get access to Bench, our powerful internal benchmarking database, where you can compare benchmarks in specific workloads across hundreds of products.

Rounding all of our coverage out is a weekly newsletter named Uptime, where you can expect an exclusive letter from the editor, rounding up the biggest topics of the week, which you won't find anywhere else.

Subscribing to Tom's Hardware Premium enables us to keep doing what we do best: offering unparalleled insights into the hardware industry, built on our 30-year track record of uncompromising independent journalism.

Subscribe now.