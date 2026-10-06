Gigaphoton debuts neon recycling system with claimed 50% recovery rate — systems throw a lifeline to chipmakers that utilize 70% of global neon supply in DUV lithography

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The recycling rate is only 50% for now, but this could be improved in time.

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(Image credit: Jens SCHLÜTER / AFP via Getty Images)

Japanese semiconductor lithography tool maker Gigaphoton has developed a novel neon gas recycling system named hTGM for its argon fluoride (ArF) excimer lasers. The method has demonstrated a 50% recycling rate, with hopes that it can be improved dramatically with adjusted configurations, Business Wire reports. This could help fill a gap in the chip supply chain caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Before 2022, Ukraine shipped up to 50% of the neon gas used in the semiconductor industry, but its major producers had to stop exports, raising concerns over chip supply. 70% of global neon production is used in semiconductor manufacturing, particularly in advanced DUV processes.

In the aftermath, China, Taiwan, and South Korea all increased their own domestic Neon production efforts, but various chip manufacturers also integrated recycling systems at various points during the fabrication process. Gigaphoton's more efficient ArF lasers with neon recycling could further help close those loops, reducing material costs and further reducing reliance on global supply chains.

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Jon Martindale
Jon Martindale
Freelance Writer

Jon Martindale is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. For the past 20 years, he's been writing about PC components, emerging technologies, and the latest software advances. His deep and broad journalistic experience gives him unique insights into the most exciting technology trends of today and tomorrow.