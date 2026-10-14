Grace Hopper Celebration for women in computing canceled two weeks out — AnitaB.org says registrations and sponsorships fell short of covering costs

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The nonprofit’s tax filings show a $14.6 million loss in 2024 as GHC attendance fell.

A speaker presents on stage in front of a Grace Hopper Celebration backdrop at a past event
(Image credit: AnitaB.org)

This year’s Grace Hopper Celebration (GHC) in Anaheim, a conference for women in computing, has been canceled just two weeks before its start. Brenda Darden Wilkerson, president and CEO of AnitaB.org, the nonprofit that manages the convention, said in a press release that "both individual registrations and sponsorship commitments came in significantly below our expectations," leaving GHC short of the money needed to cover its operating costs. The circumstances behind the cancellation have also hurt AnitaB.org’s finances, and it is now considering strategic alternatives and looking at what programming it can offer in the future.

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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • bit_user
    Gah, my first thought upon seeing the headline was that it was some sort of Nvidia event!

    I never liked their idea to use people's first names for their CPUs. And, as I predicted, they eventually had configurations paring a Grace CPU with a Blackwell GPU. Who is Grace Blackwell? Nobody of note. Dumb.
    Reply