How Shanghai fund manager Kang Wei introduced his wife Alice Huang to Jensen and built a $7.5 billion Nvidia AI GPU smuggling operation — Mistress's husband joked she was the Nvidia CEO's 'personal assistant'

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The businessman behind Alice Huang's climb into Jensen Huang's inner circle.

the Shanghai skyline
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Jensen Huang had a stunning fall from grace — from being one of the richest people on Earth and one of the primary drivers of the AI boom to being implicated in two extramarital affair scandals and resigning from Nvidia in under two weeks. While many are focused on the former Nvidia chief’s relationship with Alice Huang, who was allegedly passing on information to Chinese intelligence, the Wall Street Journal dug deeper into the person who introduced her to Jensen — Kang Wei, a star fund manager in Shanghai who also happened to be Ms. Huang’s husband.

There have been reports that Kang Wei met Jensen Huang in the 2010s, when his investment firm was heavily involved in Chinese gaming companies. It’s not clear if this introduction predated Kang’s relationship and marriage to Alice, but sources close to Ms. Huang said that she was able to get close to Jensen by the 2020s. Despite being a couple, the WSJ reported that Kang seemingly accepted Alice’s relationship with Jensen, with people close to the couple saying that he would often joke that she was a personal assistant to the billionaire.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.