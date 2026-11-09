Huawei develops 'entirely Chinese' homegrown desktop PC system — features 10-core, 20-thread Kirin X90 consumer CPU and Huawei's own HarmonyOS operating system, but Western supply chain lingers

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Huawei has introduced its first desktop PCs powered by its own 10-core processor as well as proprietary HarmonyOS operating system, reports the Southern China Morning Post. The company claims that the CPU and the OS are built entirely of using 'components manufactured' in China, which matters when it comes national security and domestic supply chains inside the sanctioned country. But whether these machines are truly 'entirely domestic' is an open question.

The Huawei Qinyun HM650 and HM650g desktop PCs come with 16 GB of LPDDR5 memory (probably made by China's CXMT) and either a 256GB or 512GB SSD (probably made by Chinese flash maker YMTC) are powered by the company's Kirin X90 system-on-chip, which originally debuted in Huawei's consumer systems in 2025. The key ingedient of the system it its processor, which features 10 Huawei-designed Armv8-based Taishan CPU cores in a 4+4+2 configuration, with all cores supporting simultaneous multithreading (SMT) to execute up to 20 threads simultameusly. The chip also integrates Huawei's Maleoon graphics processing unit (Arm Mali-based) and a dedicated neural processing unit for AI workloads.

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • tntdyno
    nice, once they ramp up they wont need the outside world for chips anymore.

    Yet in t years when china has full chip independence, the USA is still going to cling onto 2021's "supply chain" issues.

    covid is a permanent excuse to keep prices high
    Reply
  • bit_user
    tntdyno said:
    Yet in t years when china has full chip independence, the USA is still going to cling onto 2021's "supply chain" issues.

    covid is a permanent excuse to keep prices high
    Maybe you weren't in the market for a PC between late 2022 and early 2024 and therefore didn't notice, but the PC market actually cratered back then. That was a fantastic time to buy, with prices on lots of stuff dropping to pre-covid levels, and even lower for stuff like SSDs.

    I've literally never heard anyone blame the current PC price surge on covid or 2021 supply chain issues, before your post. It's 100% due to the demand driven by AI (primarily datacenters).
    Reply
  • RobtheRobot
    China had a reputation a couple of decades ago for industrial espionage, stealing the blueprints from Western companies who have spent decades developing them, which would mean they saved billions in R&D and could leapfrog the west in developing the next big thing.

    Communist countries like China and Russia also have a reputation for disrespecting copyright on just about everything.

    The country is enormous and its the only country to have access to certain raw elements used in technological products, so they now have the raw materials, the knowledge and the money to pound Europe, Japan, Korea and America into the ground.

    On the other hand, communist countries also have a reputation for being overly prideful, and have been known to vastly exaggerate their prowess so as not to look weak.

    I suspect that the story is accurate as far as it goes, but in addition to your caveats I'd add maybe that mass production might still be some way off. Another two or so years, if Korea & the US are lucky.

    It's all just guess work really, though, isn't it? Wouldn't it be great if all the discoveries of new materials and methods of production were actually freely shared to save the planet? Energy production alone has seen recent research in half a dozen key areas, all of them basically stating that their discoveries mean a saving of 90+% in processing costs, harm to the planet and longevity of products. Sadly, we're a stupid species.
    Reply