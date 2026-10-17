Leap seconds being retired next year to avoid wreaking havoc on computer systems — International measurement organization makes move to simplify atomic time tracking

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No more time travel?

a ticking watch
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The International Bureau of Weights and Measures (BIPM), which maintains the International System of Units (SI), has voted to expedite the retirement of the leap second, moving forward the date from 2035 to May 20, 2027, an adjustment that could wreak havoc on computer systems, which expect a consistent 60 seconds every minute.

The leap second is occasionally added to Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) to ensure that it remains in-sync with the Earth’s rotation. Our planet’s movement isn’t a constant one revolution every 24 hours owing to forces applied by the atmosphere, the oceans, its core, and even the Moon, and according to BIPM [PDF], these changes mean a 30% probability of needing a “negative leap second” by 2035.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • EzzyB
    Aren't pretty much all computers, (I know mine is) synchronized via a time server? One would think this could be adjudicated via NIST or something like that.
    Reply
  • bit_user
    Leap seconds simply don't belong in UTC. And that's where they cause most of the issues.

    When converting to local time, that's when you want to apply stuff like adjustments for the Earth's rotational speed, because local timezones are fundamentally about the orientation of a geographical area towards the sun.

    I get that it's nice to be able to use nice, round numbers for converting between local times and UTC. Sacrificing that is a small price to pay for UTC, itself, becoming more more regular and stable.

    Also, the idea that we're now going to let local time deviate from solar time by a whole hour is also pretty silly. But, there will be quite some time for people to reconsider, before the difference ever becomes noticeable.
    Reply
  • bit_user
    EzzyB said:
    Aren't pretty much all computers, (I know mine is) synchronized via a time server? One would think this could be adjudicated via NIST or something like that.
    It's not really a matter of synchronization. It's primarily a matter of how time arithmetic works. And, in sensitive financial & realtime control scenarios, exactly when & how leap seconds are applied can matter a great deal to the functioning of those systems.
    Reply