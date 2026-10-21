Iran threatens to attack undersea cables in the Strait of Hormuz, calls them 'legitimate new targets' in future conflict — IRGC spokesman warns that a future 'third phase' in war with US could lead them to sever global data links

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Trouble continues in the Strait of Hormuz

A close up view of a model of an undersea fiber optic cable for data communications.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Islamic Republic of Iran has described several undersea fiber cables that run through the Strait of Hormuz as "legitimate new targets." The area has become a hotbed of conflict since the start of military action by the United States, Israel and others in February. General Hossein Mohebbi, a spokesman for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, referred to the cables in comments at an event this week, The Telegraph reports.

"Seven large cables pass beneath the Strait of Hormuz, and all internet and commercial data pass through them," according to Mohebbi. He went on to describe the cables as "legitimate new targets" for future assaults. Meanwhile, another IRGC General, Yadollah Javani, who serves as the IRGC's political deputy, has since suggested that if Iranian infrastructure is attacked, Iran will respond by attacking the cables, according to comments reported by Iran International.

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