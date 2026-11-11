Jensen Huang now accused of affair with Nvidia executive who reported to him, alleged cover-up attempt — new indiscretion comes in wake of admitted affair with alleged Chinese spy

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Huang was reportedly captured on video being affectionate with a direct report

Jensen Huang
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang — already embroiled in a scandal for an extramarital relationship with a woman believed by U.S. intelligence to be spying on behalf of China — reportedly had a separate affair with one of his direct reports, according to the New York Times. Nvidia's board is now reportedly preparing to fire Huang.

The Times, citing five anonymous sources within Nvidia, says that Huang had a relationship with Kimberly Powell, the company's vice president of health care. The sources claim that Huang and Powell were "captured on video being affectionate" in March at a hotel in San Jose, Calif., where the company's GTC conference takes place.

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Andrew E. Freedman
Andrew E. Freedman
Senior Editor

Andrew E. Freedman is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware focusing on laptops, desktops and gaming. He also keeps up with the latest news. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Tom's Guide, Laptop Mag, Kotaku, PCMag and Complex, among others. Follow him on Threads @FreedmanAE and BlueSky @andrewfreedman.net. You can send him tips on Signal: andrewfreedman.01

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Bigshrimp
    He is a dirty little bird. Corrupted to his core.
    Reply
  • -Fran-
    "Sir, a second report has hit the news cycle..."

    Regards.
    Reply
  • bourgeoisdude
    Someone that reports directly to him this time? That means he's out as CEO.
    Reply
  • Air2004
    Is this site seriously turning into a tabloid website ? If the paying members of this site wanted some titillating details of a CEO's private business (as I'm sure this must be an embarrassing and humiliating situation for his wife) wouldn't wouldn't come here for it, let alone pay for it ( We can get that garbage for free elsewhere).

    So, please stop with posting the political and now tabloid esque reporting thats masquerading as tech news.

    Thank you.

    As for the source of this story, the New York times, is that the same New York times thats employed at least 2 reporters whom plagiarized or flat out fabricated a story they were reporting in the past 20 years? ( thats just the ones that have been caught and reported. I wonder how many others have been caught but never reported)

    And don't get it twisted, I'm not defending nor condoning what he may have done, I'm minding my business as its none of my business .
    Reply
  • TechieTwo
    Just another day in the corporate world, IMO.

    BTW, just curious does anyone pay for exclusive "insider" info. at news sites? I see these offers at a lot of news sites but can't imagine anyone paying for this "insider" or "analytical" opinion. Maybe it's the new news website Biz model?
    Reply
  • usertests
    Air2004 said:
    Is this site seriously turning into a tabloid website ? If the paying members of this site wanted some titillating details of a CEO's private business (as I'm sure this must be an embarrassing and humiliating situation for his wife) wouldn't wouldn't come here for it, let alone pay for it ( We can get that garbage for free elsewhere).

    So, please stop with posting the political and now tabloid esque reporting thats masquerading as tech news.
    Jensen Huang, leader of the world's most valuable company, getting fired is the most important tech news story of the year. Maybe the decade. It involves infidelity but also SMUGGLING. You have missed the mark.
    Reply
  • SkyBill40
    COOKED.

    Good Lord is that divorce going to be expensive. Earth shatteringly so, without a doubt.
    Reply
  • USAFRet
    SkyBill40 said:
    COOKED.

    Good Lord is that divorce going to be expensive. Earth shatteringly so, without a doubt.
    If he gives away 95% of his theoretical net worth, he still has $7.5B.
    Reply
  • hotaru251
    looking it up he lives in CA.
    No fault state.
    so he was smart (but still frick him for cheating on his wife twice)
    Reply
  • bimo_tok
    Air2004 said:
    Is this site seriously turning into a tabloid website ?
    So, please stop with posting the political and now tabloid esque reporting thats masquerading as tech news.

    As for the source of this story, the New York times, is that the same New York times thats employed at least 2 reporters whom plagiarized or flat out fabricated a story they were reporting in the past 20 years?
    Agree.
    "https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_The_New_York_Times_controversies".
    US government want to replace Jensen because he was hard to control. If Alice Huang is spy, US government should arrest her without need to expose Jensen's affair. Many times US government proven to be lie.
    Reply