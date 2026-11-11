Jensen Huang now accused of affair with Nvidia executive who reported to him, alleged cover-up attempt — new indiscretion comes in wake of admitted affair with alleged Chinese spy
Huang was reportedly captured on video being affectionate with a direct report
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang — already embroiled in a scandal for an extramarital relationship with a woman believed by U.S. intelligence to be spying on behalf of China — reportedly had a separate affair with one of his direct reports, according to the New York Times. Nvidia's board is now reportedly preparing to fire Huang.
The Times, citing five anonymous sources within Nvidia, says that Huang had a relationship with Kimberly Powell, the company's vice president of health care. The sources claim that Huang and Powell were "captured on video being affectionate" in March at a hotel in San Jose, Calif., where the company's GTC conference takes place.
That report says that someone at the hotel filmed the moment on their smartphone, but that Huang's security team "sequestered" them and "made the person an offer to sign a nondisclosure agreement."
Powell joined Nvidia in 2008 and has been steadily promoted. The Times highlights that personal relationships are mentioned as potentially causing conflicts of interest in Nvidia's code of conduct. Like Huang, she is married to someone else.
In 2018, former Intel CEO Brian Krzanich resigned following a relationship with an employee, which was also against the company's policies. Nvidia has not responded to a request for comment from Tom's Hardware. This story will be updated if we hear back.
Earlier this week, it came out that Jensen had an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, formerly a top executive at Singaporean firm Megaspeed and believed by U.S. intelligence to be a spy. Huang admitted to the affair in an email to Nvidia employees. China has denied claims of espionage.
Nvidia's board has an ongoing investigation into that affair, led by the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. Huang is continuing to run the company while that investigation is ongoing. Law firms have been racing to sue the company on behalf of shareholders, including a proposed class-action lawsuit that Nvidia misled investors on material facts about the business.
The Congressional House committee on China has called on Huang for a closed-door session, with Republican lawmakers saying the reports "raise significant national security concerns."
Huang has been a leader of the AI industry, providing the most sought-after chips in the field. He has also had the ear of President Donald Trump, traveling with him and attempting to influence export controls.
Trump told reporters that the FBI was investigating Huang, but also that the Nvidia CEO "had absolutely no idea that the person in question was a spy.”
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Andrew E. Freedman is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware focusing on laptops, desktops and gaming. He also keeps up with the latest news. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Tom's Guide, Laptop Mag, Kotaku, PCMag and Complex, among others. Follow him on Threads @FreedmanAE and BlueSky @andrewfreedman.net. You can send him tips on Signal: andrewfreedman.01
Regards.
So, please stop with posting the political and now tabloid esque reporting thats masquerading as tech news.
Thank you.
As for the source of this story, the New York times, is that the same New York times thats employed at least 2 reporters whom plagiarized or flat out fabricated a story they were reporting in the past 20 years? ( thats just the ones that have been caught and reported. I wonder how many others have been caught but never reported)
And don't get it twisted, I'm not defending nor condoning what he may have done, I'm minding my business as its none of my business .
BTW, just curious does anyone pay for exclusive "insider" info. at news sites? I see these offers at a lot of news sites but can't imagine anyone paying for this "insider" or "analytical" opinion. Maybe it's the new news website Biz model?
Good Lord is that divorce going to be expensive. Earth shatteringly so, without a doubt.
No fault state.
so he was smart (but still frick him for cheating on his wife twice)
"https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_The_New_York_Times_controversies".
US government want to replace Jensen because he was hard to control. If Alice Huang is spy, US government should arrest her without need to expose Jensen's affair. Many times US government proven to be lie.