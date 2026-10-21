Jensen Huang Nvidia GTC keynote disrupted by Greenpeace protest over chips in Russian drones — 'What are you doing about that?' heckler demands before being thrown out

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"What are you doing about the environmental destruction?"

Nvidia GTC berlin 2026
(Image credit: Getty / Bloomberg)
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Protesters disrupted Jensen Huang's Nvidia GTC keynote in Berlin on Wednesday morning. Just minutes into the CEO's customary address, the broadcast was interrupted by a heckler from the crowd demanding the CEO answer claims that the company's chips were found inside Russian drones, and charges of environmental destruction more broadly. While the incident wasn't fully picked up by Nvidia's livestream, footage filmed by attendees shows protestors standing on chairs with a large banner that reads "Nvidia, clean up your dirty business!"

Multiple videos and images shared to X show protestors brandishing a large banner with a Greenpeace logo. "Jensen, what about the technology that was found in Russian drones? Those were Nvidia chips. What are you doing about that?" one of the protestors called out across the auditorium. "What are you doing about that? What are you doing about the environmental destruction?" the heckler demanded.

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Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
News Editor

Stephen is Tom's Hardware's News Editor with almost a decade of industry experience covering technology, having worked at TechRadar, iMore, and even Apple over the years. He has covered the world of consumer tech from nearly every angle, including supply chain rumors, patents, and litigation, and more. When he's not at work, he loves reading about history and playing video games.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • bit_user
    It'd be interesting if they could integrate some sort of acceleration-based fuse in their consumer chips, which would disable them if they were launched in something like a missile. Not sure it'd work for drones, though. At least, not the propeller-powered ones.
    Reply