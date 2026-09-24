Leading semiconductor analyst says AMD should be investigated for 'treason' over availability of restricted chips in China, AMD blames diversion of export-controlled RFSoC — $36,000 radar silicon allegedly quoted at $1,000 for crowdfunding project

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Export-restricted hardware with 40 – 52 weeks lead times readily available in China (almost).

AMD
(Image credit: AMD)

Dylan Patel, the head of SemiAnalysis, a top semiconductor analysis company, has discovered that China-based Puzhi Electronic Technology is crowdfunding development of a system that is based on AMD's Zync UltraScale+ XCZU47DR RFSoC, which is a U.S. export-controlled dual-use component. Dylan Patel called on the government to investigate AMD for treason, whereas, in a statement to Tom's Hardware, AMD denied selling or shipping the chips directly into the restricted region and said it investigates suspected cases of illegal diversion.

"AMD found a business opportunity in dumping U.S. military chips for 1/4 of the cost in China," Patel wrote in an X post. "U.S. list price is $36K for this chip, with $4K – 5K to U.S. companies at volume, but it is getting quoted $1K in China to crowdfunding campaigns. AMD needs to be investigated for treason. It is not just export violations, but it is literally selling military end use components to an adversary for less than your home country."

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Trake_17
    Does "analyst" mean Nvidia PR representative?
    Reply
  • compulsivecode
    The phrasing of this makes it sound like selling a $36,000 part for $1,000 would somehow be a good business opportunity.
    Reply
  • King_V
    When a so-called independent analyst throws around the word "treason" like that, it immediately makes me think there's something sketchy. That it's AMD who they're accusing, and Jensen Huang publicly cites and praises SemiAnalysis and Dylan Patel, also seems a little questionable.

    A quick search turned up this analysis, from Dec 2025, which concludes that their methodology is questionable, and that conflict of interest seems to be incentivized rather than discouraged. But Dylan Patel's wording sounded like he had an agenda even before I looked up anything about SemiAnalysis.

    Full disclosure: I was only able to briefly skim the meat of the article, and am relying mostly on the conclusion section.
    Reply