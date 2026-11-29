Twinkling LEDs in payment cards could be a thing in the near future. Infineon, a German semiconductor company, and AUSTRIACARD, a payment card manufacturer, have teamed up to develop payment cards with built-in LEDs. The cards don't need a battery. Instead, they draw current from NFC card readers, lighting up when tapped at a payment terminal.

NFC is already commonplace in payment cards, with swiping nearly obsolete and chip reading mainly for ATM transactions. While the NFC antennas in bank cards are completely passive, the card readers emit a small amount of electromagnetic energy, enough to read the NFC tag’s ID. The transferred energy is extremely small, typically in the milliwatt range—around 5 to 50mW. Infineon's blog states that only three white LEDs can be embedded at the most, likely due to the limited amount of energy available.

Infineon Technologies is a semiconductor manufacturer that specializes in power systems and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. It introduced the SECORA Pay family as part of its security and smart card solutions in 2023, including the LED-inlay solution. AUSTRIACARD is the company that takes Infineon’s supplied SECORA Pay technologies and turns them into a finished card for financial institutions to provide to their customers. Infineon’s blog states that it will be at Trustech 2026 this Tuesday to Thursday, showcasing its SECORA Pay solutions, including the sparkling LED-inlaid payment cards.

Latest Videos From Tom's Hardware Watch full video here:

Admittedly, glowing payment cards aren’t new. Razer Fintech released a prepaid Visa card in Singapore with a glowing green Razer logo, made by IDEMIA, a security company that also makes payment cards. The limited edition card was opened to 1337 selected users from October 2020 to January 2021.

While glowing payment cards are not widespread, Giesecke+Devrient, Thales, and Composecure have also introduced their LED payment cards in recent years. These companies and AUSTRIACARD may make this a more common sight in the coming years.

These cards are likely to be issued in large quantities with designs intended for increased brand awareness. There’s little going around for end-user customizability or custom-order cards. It's also unlikely that the LEDs will have controllers to change colors or be used to show a confirmed payment.

Download the Tom's Hardware app for up-to-the-minute updates on iOS and Android. Also follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.