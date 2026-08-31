Man uses robot vacuum to covertly record his wife's affair, wins divorce settlement but gets sentenced to prison for making an illegal recording — Husband lands behind bars after counter-suit over privacy rights

In a strange turn of events under Taiwanese law, both parties in a judicial contest lost against each other. A man sued his wife for having an extramarital affair and used footage from a robot vacuum to prove his case. He ultimately won the lawsuit and was awarded a healthy ~$19,000 USD in compensation for emotional distress, but since he secretly recorded his wife, she sued him back for invading her privacy. The courts ruled in her favor, forcing the man to pay a fine equal to 30% of what he'd just earned, along with a sentence of five months in prison.

The couple got married in 2021 and used to live with their parents, but they would occasionally spend time in their holiday home. During a vacation in 2023, the man discovered a used toothbrush in their bathroom, sparking suspicion that was confirmed by checking CCTV footage from a parking garage. In the footage, he saw another person who had driven his wife home before, hypothesizing him as his wife's partner in crime.

Three months later, he used a robot vacuum app to try to remotely contact his wife but, upon doing so, stumbled upon something shocking: The footage from the robot vacuum's camera showed his wife changing her clothes, getting in bed with the same person he had previously identified, and walking around the house naked while the other man comfortably sank into their sofa. He recorded the entire thing to use as evidence in a lawsuit that he brought shortly after.

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Cheating is not a criminal offense under Taiwanese law, but infringing on someone's marital rights can still yield monetary compensation because it's a breach of contract. As such, the man sought a 2 million TWD (Taiwanese dollar), or roughly $63,000, reimbursement from his wife and her new lover. He used the footage from the robot vacuum's camera feed to prove that their relationship expanded far beyond casual friendship and the judges ruled in his favor. He won 500,000 TWD in compensation, which translates to $19,000. However, the fight was far from over.

Since recording someone without their consent is illegal across most parts of the world, including Taiwan, there were grounds for a counter-lawsuit for evidence collection. As such, the wife sued him for recording private, intimate footage of her and argued that the sensors and lights on the robot vacuum cleaner weren't enough to indicate she was being filmed. The man contended that the courts already admitted the footage as evidence, so it wasn't illegal material.

However, it was still obtained via illegal means, so the courts rejected his defense on the basis of invading the wife's privacy. In the hierarchy of constitution, individual rights outweigh marital duties. He was fined 150,000 TWD ($4,700) and sentenced to prison for five months. It won't be unreasonable to say that prison time is a much worse outcome than any amount of compensation paid by the other party. Not to mention having a criminal record on your name can tarnish your civil reputation.

Without the smoking gun that was the robot vacuum footage, the marriage lawsuit could've dragged on for much longer, draining the man of his time, energy, and money in place of a swift verdict. Still, the fact that the husband has to go to jail and pay the equivalent of 30% of his payout back to the state as a fine basically negates the financial gain from the marriage lawsuit. This was a net loss, especially when you consider he already only received a fraction of the 2 million TWD compensation initially sought.

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