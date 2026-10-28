AI component hikes force the world's largest PC makers to return manufacturing capacity to China — brands to seek lower production costs and efficiency in established supply chain

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Smaller Chinese contractors are raking in orders as traditional suppliers focus on AI servers.

China computer manufacturing
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HP, Asus, and Acer have reportedly moved some of their manufacturing capacity back into China as increasing component costs — driven by AI — bite into their margins. According to Nikkei Asia, increasing bill-of-materials costs have made China’s experienced workforce, relatively lower prices, and established supply chain ecosystem a more attractive option. However, they are not going back to traditional suppliers like Foxconn, who have focused their production capacity on AI data centers. Instead, they’re signing contracts with smaller Chinese contract manufacturers, like Luxshare, Huaqin Technology, and Longcheer Technology, that are trying to establish themselves in PC manufacturing.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.