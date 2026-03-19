Australian researchers develop quantum battery proof-of-concept which uses lasers to charge near-instantly — breakthrough could pave the way for ultra-fast wireless charging for EVs and drones in the future, say researchers

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Australian agency CSIRO is now looking for "potential development partners" to develop a commercially viable quantum battery

Quantum battery
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

An Australian research team has developed a quantum battery that could be the stepping stone towards a revolution in battery technology. This prototype is only a proof of concept, with a capacity of only a few billion electron volts, which lead researcher Dr. James Quach of the Australian national science agency CSIRO describes as "very small and not enough to power anything useful." However, the work towards a fully functioning prototype, showcased in the Light: Science and Applications journal (h/t The Guardian), is a promising sign of the future.

First, the battery took femtoseconds (or quadrillionths of a second) to completely charge, and stored its energy for nanoseconds. The six orders of magnitude difference that was recorded is, Quach believes, similar to a battery that took a minute to charge but would ultimately stay charged for "a couple of years."

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EVs, quantum computers, drone technology — the real-world applications of a battery like this could be revolutionary. CSIRO, the Australian agency behind the research, is already looking for "interest from potential development partners" to help it take it to the next level. With only nanoseconds of energy storage right now, there's some way to go before this experimental technology is ready for prime time, but the researchers are already looking to "overcome that hurdle" as quickly as possible.