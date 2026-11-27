Much of the attention on China's AI hardware industry has been focused on the country’s drive to develop domestic GPUs, including Huawei's Ascend processors , as U.S. export restrictions make it harder to buy advanced chips in the region. But making an AI server involves far more than securing its processors. The printed circuit boards (PCBs) connecting chips, memory, and networking equipment are becoming harder to manufacture, and Chinese companies are racing to supply the materials and equipment they require.

More than 20 Chinese PCB manufacturers announced major expansion plans in the first half of 2026. Three recent reports from HSBC and J.P. Morgan suggest the shortages could extend to products as unglamorous as drill bits and copper foil. Having a plentiful and regular supply of those components in the manufacturing process is important because the tiny drill bit used to make the circuit boards inside AI servers could be worn out after drilling fewer than 200 holes, according to HSBC, compared with around 2,000 holes for older materials.

It’s all part of a manufacturing process which stresses every part of the supply and manufacturing chain, beyond obvious components.

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More holes, fewer uses

PCBs are built by layering copper and insulating material together, then drilling holes through them to connect their circuits. But the complexity of those boards is increasing as AI servers are designed to handle more data, including more layers than those seen in ordinary computers. HSBC estimates that a notebook PCB has four to eight layers, compared with more than 20 for Nvidia's H100 generation of GPUs.

But that’s just the beginning of the process. Analysts at the bank forecast that a backplane in Nvidia’s Rubin Ultra systems could contain 78 layers. Nor is the Rubin Ultra an outlier in that process: the bank also forecasts a 36% annual rise in the number of holes required per board between 2025 and 2028. The holes themselves are becoming more challenging to drill. According to a report by Taiwanese brokerage KGI Securities , the ratio between the depth of the hole and its diameter has increased from around 20:1 to 30:1 or 40:1. That requires pushing an extremely thin drill bit deeper into increasingly tough materials without bending or breaking it, or damaging the delicate circuitry, which can easily happen in such a sophisticated manufacturing process.

As well as the number of layers which have to be drilled through increasing in number, the materials involved are also adding complexity to the equation. New grades of copper-clad laminate — the glass-fibre-and-resin material onto which copper is bonded — are becoming trickier for the tiny tungsten-carbide tools previously used in the process to cut. “AI PCBs are denser with thicker layers, requiring more holes drilled per PCB,” writes Helen Fang, head of Asia Pacific industrials research at HSBC. The increasingly common use of harder laminates is resulting in the bits being consumed more quickly.

That’s good news for those making drill bits: HSBC forecasts global demand growing 55% a year in the coming three years. And as with many parts of the AI revolution, the voracious appetite of the sector means that supplies can’t keep up. Even with manufacturers increasing production, the bank forecasts a 24% supply shortfall in PCB drill bits in 2027.

That could push the world towards Chinese suppliers, right as the west is trying to wean itself off a dependency on the country for rare earths and other elements necessary to make GPUs. Guangdong Dtech, based in China, is the world’s largest PCB drill bit maker by volume. Around three in every 10 drill bits made in 2025 come from the company, with its monthly capacity potentially climbing from 160 million bits in June to more than 235 million by year-end. Japanese and Taiwanese manufacturers are still dominant at the premium end of the market, according to consultancy Frost & Sullivan, though Chinese manufacturers are trying to close that gap.

In its 2026 interim results , Dtech reported that it had begun mass-producing drill bits with aspect ratios exceeding 40:1, while developing techniques for producing bits exceeding 60:1. Its newer diamond-coated tools for particularly tough M9+ board materials have also entered small-scale use.

China calling

It’s not just in drill bits that China has a chokehold. Another Chinese manufacturer, Defu Technology, has historically been a key supplier of copper foil for lithium-ion batteries, but is increasingly changing its manufacturing processes to try and capitalise on the AI boom. “AI server PCB/CCL upgrades require smoother HVLP copper foil to reduce high-speed signal loss,” writes Avery Chan, a JP Morgan analyst.

HVLP stands for hyper-very-low-profile copper foil, and its manufacturers must make the surface smooth enough to minimise signal loss while making sure it can still stick to the insulating material it is attached to.

The business has historically been dominated by suppliers outside mainland China, with Japan’s Mitsui Kinzoku and Furukawa Electric, and Taiwan’s Co-Tech, holding more than 60% of global HVLP supply in 2025. Defu is trying to break in to disrupt that, with the firm shipping around 700 tonnes of HVLP foil in September, including more than 180 tonnes of HVLP4. JP Morgan’s Chan forecasts a shortage of qualified HVLP4 supply of around 700 tonnes a month in 2026, rising to 1,200 tonnes in 2027. Defu plans to add 50,000 tonnes of annual high-end PCB foil capacity over 2027 and 2028. But all the foil it creates will have to get past stringent testing.

Testing chips

Even before finished chips reach a server, they must be tested using specialist probe cards and sockets, which themselves rely on sophisticated PCBs of a type not found in a server but just used to check whether the chips work. “PCB is becoming the bottleneck and the value-add in probe cards,” wrote JP Morgan analyst Jerry Tsai.

Because of that, China is focusing attention there, too. In September, its Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and National Development and Reform Commission published a five-year plan calling for advances in high-frequency, high-speed and densely layered PCBs, alongside copper-clad laminates, low-profile copper foil and specialist manufacturing equipment.

But China won’t see the benefits of building new factories immediately. Producing the most sophisticated PCBs requires experience, specialist equipment and the ability to manufacture complex designs consistently at scale. Tsai warned that “the learning curve is measured in years, rather than quarters.”