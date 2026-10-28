SK hynix-owned Solidigm is plotting a new $45 billion flash memory factory for the US, report claims — wants go-ahead to export equipment for China upgrades in return

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Solidigm's using the potential US investment as leverage in its attempt to export equipment to upgrade an existing plant in China

2TB Solidigm P41 Plus SSD
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Solidigm, an American subsidiary of SK hynix, one of the biggest flash chip makers on the planet, is reportedly in talks with the Commerce Department over plans to invest $45 billion in a new plant to be built in the United States. But, Bloomberg reports, there's a catch — Solidigm wants to be given the go-ahead to export equipment to upgrade its existing plant in Dalian, China. The company has purportedly told officials that the upgrades would allow the Chinese plant to then help finance the cost of its U.S.-based counterpart, according to unnamed sources. It's as-yet unclear how the proposal was received, or whether the Commerce Department is inclined to agree to the deal.

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Oliver Haslam
Oliver Haslam
Contributing Writer

Oliver Haslam has written about technology of all shapes and sizes for over 15 years, both online and in print. He's fascinated by how personal computing continues to change as tower PCs give way to foldable phones and beyond.