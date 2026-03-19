US trade deficit hits a record $1.2 trillion as AI hardware imports surge under the Trump administration — massive demand for chips from Asia outpaces domestic production, fueling a 60% increase in imports in 12 months

A significant increase in AI-related imports across the computing and electronics sector has led to a big increase in the U.S. trade deficit, hitting a record $1.2 trillion in 2025, the The New York Times reports. The increased imports of hardware to help power the ever-growing demand for AI, especially from semiconductor hotspots like Taiwan, where the U.S. trade deficit almost doubled last year, is despite President Trump’s personal efforts to rebalance U.S. trade using tariffs.

The administration has introduced tariffs on imports across a whole range of sectors. While many of those tariffs were recently struck down by the Supreme Court and then re-implemented, the United States simply isn’t in a position domestically to produce the number of chips that AI companies and data centers need to feed the so-far crippling demand for AI, resulting in the growing trade deficit.

The data confirms that U.S. imports of computer hardware and semiconductors were more than $450 billion in 2025, rising 60% in the 12 months following Trump’s inauguration in January 2025. Imports of computers and electronics on the whole have increased to $3.4 trillion, too.

Article continues below

According to Brad Setser, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, the construction of AI data centers is “very import intensive” and “it’s hard to see how this doesn’t result in a larger U.S. trade deficit in 2026.” Companies are investing heavily in the AI rollout, which, directly or indirectly, requires the infrastructure to grow around it. However, despite companies like Foxconn and TSMC planning huge investments in American chipmaking growth, with hundreds of billions of dollars expected, it could take several years for the investment to result in a real-world shift in production from Asia to the U.S.

In the meantime, there’s nothing to suggest that the demand for AI, and thus the growing demand for hardware, is slowing down. The winners, so far, are the hardware companies themselves, with