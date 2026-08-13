Near-packaged optics (NPO) gains ground as the industry hedges against CPO's growing pains — analysts say volume for NPO silicon photonics products will extend until the end of the decade

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SemiAnalysis calls NPO the interim step between pluggable transceivers and true CPO.

Spectrum-X CPO tray close up
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

SemiAnalysis made the case for near-packaged optics (NPO) in a three-part thread posted to X on August 10, describing the architecture as an interim solution for the industry's transition from pluggable transceivers to true co-packaged optics (CPO) and crediting it with three advantages: field-replaceable modules, a failure blast radius confined to a single socketed unit, and simpler assembly, since the optical engine is packaged separately from the switch ASIC.

Just two months ago, SemiAnalysis published a research note pushing its CPO volume expectations out to 2027 for scale-out networks and 2028 or 2029 for full-scale production, subsequently knocking 17% off Applied Optoelectronics stock and roughly 8% off Lumentum in a single session and drawing a public rebuttal from rival analysts.

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Luke James
Luke James
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Luke James is a freelance writer and journalist.  Although his background is in legal, he has a personal interest in all things tech, especially hardware and microelectronics, and anything regulatory. 