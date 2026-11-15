Nvidia board director cashed out $1 billion in stock before Jensen Huang scandal — Mark Stevens sold 4.2 million shares without a trading plan

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Nvidia Board Director Mark Stevens sold about 4.2 million of his shares, netting him around $1 billion in cash, almost exactly two months before Jensen Huang was accused of having “close ties” to an alleged Chinese spy. According to Moneywise.com, Stevens started the sale from August 31 to September 2, when Nvidia stock hovered between $220 and $226, which made him $411 million. The next tranche, totaling $236 million, came in the next couple of days as Nvidia traded from $227 to $234. The final sale happened on September 18 at around $220 per share, making Stevens approximately $300 million. These three transactions would have made him somewhere around $947 million.

Last year, Jensen Huang sold up to six million Nvidia shares, netting him around $925 million. However, unlike Stevens, who had no plan, this move was announced six months earlier in a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan to help avoid accusations of insider trading.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

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