Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns in the wake of multiple affairs, Chinese spy allegations — Colette Kress appointed Interim CEO, board conducting search for permanent replacement

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Jensen Huang
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Nvidia’s board of directors has confirmed today that Jensen Huang has resigned as the company's CEO. The news follows revelations that Huang had been involved in not one but two extramarital affairs, one with a suspected Chinese intelligence asset, and another with his direct report, Nvidia’s VP of health care, Kimberly Powell.

"NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) Board of Directors announced today that Jensen Huang has resigned as President, Chief Executive Officer, and a member of the Board, effective immediately," the board stated. "Colette Kress, current Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of NVIDIA, has agreed to serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer. Kress will continue to serve as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer while serving as Interim Chief Executive Officer until a permanent successor has been named. The Board is initiating a search for a permanent Chief Executive Officer and will consider internal and external candidates."

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Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
News Editor

Stephen is Tom's Hardware's News Editor with almost a decade of industry experience covering technology, having worked at TechRadar, iMore, and even Apple over the years. He has covered the world of consumer tech from nearly every angle, including supply chain rumors, patents, and litigation, and more. When he's not at work, he loves reading about history and playing video games.

25 Comments Comment from the forums
  • -Fran-
    Oh, the poor guy. Now he's out of a job, what he'll ever do with the remaining bazillion dollars under his belt?

    Good riddance, Jensen.

    Regards.
    Reply
  • UnforcedERROR
    -Fran- said:
    Oh, the poor guy. Now he's out of a job, what he'll ever do with the remaining bazillion dollars under his belt?

    Good riddance, Jensen.

    Regards.
    While I have little empathy for him, I'd argue this might be bad for the rest of us who care about PC gaming. Good riddance, perhaps, but this is a fairly monumental shift in a company that may be comfortable ditching their original demographic, even moreso than they have.
    Reply
  • -Fran-
    UnforcedERROR said:
    While I have little empathy for him, I'd argue this might be bad for the rest of us who care about PC gaming. Good riddance, perhaps, but this is a fairly monumental shift in a company that may be comfortable ditching their original demographic, even moreso than they have.
    If nVidia goes down, consumers, and gamers, will win. Competition will actually start happening for real.

    Currently nVidia is a monopoly. Period. The only one who wins in a Monopoly situation is the monopoly. Everyone else gets... Uh... I don't know what is the safer word to use here, LOL. But you get the point, I hope?

    See what happened to Intel when they lost Otellini. That is nVidia right now, in a more spectacular fashion.

    Regards.
    Reply
  • ern88
    Looks like his wife will get the gold mine and Jensen will get the shaft. 🤣
    Reply
  • hotaru251
    -Fran- said:
    what he'll ever do with the remaining bazillion dollars under his belt?
    buy a leather jacket business same way Gabe bought yacht business.

    ern88 said:
    Looks like his wife will get the gold mine and Jensen will get the shaft. 🤣
    sadly he is in CA which is a no fault state so cheating isnt a crime so she couldnt get anything over it.
    Reply
  • TheyStoppedit
    Lol. What likely happened was: The board of directors said: You can resign gracefully, or we'll do the honors for you. How would you like to handle this?

    NVidia will never be the same after this
    Reply
  • logainofhades
    hotaru251 said:
    buy a leather jacket business same way Gabe bought yacht business.


    sadly he is in CA which is a no fault state so cheating isnt a crime so she couldnt get anything over it.

    No pre-nup in a system that heavily favors women? He's gonna lose a lot of $$$$.
    Reply
  • rgd1101
    CA, no fault state yes, but a community property state
    Reply
  • Jeremy Kaplan
    There's been this vast network of circular financing based off the Nvidia billions. I worry that it's going to unravel
    Reply
  • UnforcedERROR
    -Fran- said:
    If nVidia goes down, consumers, and gamers, will win. Competition will actually start happening for real.

    Currently nVidia is a monopoly. Period. The only one who wins in a Monopoly situation is the monopoly. Everyone else gets... Uh... I don't know what is the safer word to use here, LOL. But you get the point, I hope?

    See what happened to Intel when they lost Otellini. That is nVidia right now, in a more spectacular fashion.

    Regards.
    If nVidia goes down we'll be in just as much of a monopoly situation involving AMD. It's unlikely another company will comfortably step into the space right now (even though Intel has been dabbling).

    That's really the thing here, these two situations are not similar. Intel still relies heavily on processor production. NVidia's recent growth has been driven by AI, and it's possible they could exit the gaming space entirely, something Intel couldn't have done with CPUs. No matter how you look at it, that's not good for gamers.
    Reply