Nvidia engineer who quit over Jensen Huang's exit says he 'may have moved too quickly' — robotics engineer who went viral after post is now open to returning after CEO's reinstatement
Darrell Dai says he's "open to exploring the possibility of returning"
Former Nvidia robotics engineer Darrell Dai made a viral post just nine days ago announcing his resignation from Nvidia, which has gathered over 7 million impressions on X alone (Dai also posted to his LinkedIn account). Dai resigned due to what he described as a lack of transparency around CEO Jensen Huang's exit. But now that Huang is back at the helm, Dai has followed up, saying that he "may have moved too quickly," although his resignation has already taken effect.
Dai says that although he's open to the possibility of returning to Nvidia, he wants to approach his next decision with "a clearer mind." Huang resigned 11 days ago following reports of two separate affairs, one of which reportedly involved an alleged Chinese intelligence asset.
Despite reports of belligerent behaviors toward employees, Nvidia retains an exceptional rating on Glassdoor, and many employees rallied around the CEO's return. A petition to reinstate Huang gathered over 150,000 signatures online, including high-profile names like Elon Musk.
Huang publicly admitted to having an affair with Megaspeed executive Alice Huang. In his statement, the Nvidia co-founder apologized to his wife of 41 years, Lori Huang, and his two children, Spencer Huang and Madison Huang, both of whom still work at Nvidia.
Days following the admission, a report from The New York Times accused Huang of having another affair with Nvidia executive Kimberly Powell, who reported directly to Huang, citing five anonymous sources within Nvidia. Huang resigned as CEO the following day. Neither Huang nor Powell have commented on the alleged affair.
Dai's last day at Nvidia was November 19, just a few days ago. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he contacted Nvidia's board, and went as far as to claim he "made the deal," according to CNBC. Following the announcement of Huang's return, Nvidia's stock rose more than 30% upon market open.
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Jake Roach is the Senior CPU Analyst at Tom’s Hardware, writing reviews, news, and features about the latest consumer and workstation processors.