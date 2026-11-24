Former Nvidia robotics engineer Darrell Dai made a viral post just nine days ago announcing his resignation from Nvidia, which has gathered over 7 million impressions on X alone (Dai also posted to his LinkedIn account). Dai resigned due to what he described as a lack of transparency around CEO Jensen Huang's exit. But now that Huang is back at the helm, Dai has followed up, saying that he "may have moved too quickly," although his resignation has already taken effect.

Welcome back, Jensen. I’m happy to see you return, and happy for my friends and former colleagues at NVIDIA. Looking back, I may have moved too quickly, and I don’t want to rush into another major decision. For now, I’d like to take some time to rest, reflect, and think carefully about my future. As part of that, I’m open to exploring the possibility of returning. Thank you for all the kindness and encouragement. Whatever comes next, I want to approach it with a clearer mind and give it the thought it deserves.November 23, 2026

Dai says that although he's open to the possibility of returning to Nvidia, he wants to approach his next decision with "a clearer mind." Huang resigned 11 days ago following reports of two separate affairs, one of which reportedly involved an alleged Chinese intelligence asset.

Despite reports of belligerent behaviors toward employees, Nvidia retains an exceptional rating on Glassdoor, and many employees rallied around the CEO's return. A petition to reinstate Huang gathered over 150,000 signatures online, including high-profile names like Elon Musk.

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Huang publicly admitted to having an affair with Megaspeed executive Alice Huang. In his statement, the Nvidia co-founder apologized to his wife of 41 years, Lori Huang, and his two children, Spencer Huang and Madison Huang, both of whom still work at Nvidia.

Days following the admission, a report from The New York Times accused Huang of having another affair with Nvidia executive Kimberly Powell, who reported directly to Huang, citing five anonymous sources within Nvidia. Huang resigned as CEO the following day. Neither Huang nor Powell have commented on the alleged affair.

Dai's last day at Nvidia was November 19, just a few days ago. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he contacted Nvidia's board, and went as far as to claim he "made the deal," according to CNBC. Following the announcement of Huang's return, Nvidia's stock rose more than 30% upon market open.

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