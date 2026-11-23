Nvidia has reinstated CEO Jensen Huang by a unanimous vote from its board of directors, the company announced Monday.

"Nvidia today announced that effective immediately, Jensen Huang has been reinstated as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board," a statement reads. "The Board of Directors voted unanimously to reinstate Mr. Huang following a series of discussions and meetings with Mr. Huang, after which the Board was satisfied with respect to Mr. Huang’s candor and ability to lead NVIDIA. In the process of reaching its decision, the Board received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk."

As noted, the board said that it is confident that Huang's reinstatement poses no national security risk, and part of this reassurance seems to have come from a senior level of the United States government. Earlier today, President Trump called for Huang's reinstatement.

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“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers," Harvey C. Jones, Chair of the Board, stated. "We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company. We are grateful to Colette Kress for her outstanding service as interim CEO, in addition to her continuing responsibilities as NVIDIA’s Chief Financial Officer."

Huang said he was "honored" to return to Nvidia, but took the responsibility "with the greatest humility and renewed commitment."

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