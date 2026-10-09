PC shipments tumble over 20% in 3Q26 as chip shortages bite — top three PC vendors ship 11.6 million fewer units year-over-year

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The memory chip shortage is hitting the PC market hard.

Nvidia RTX 50-series gaming laptops
(Image credit: Nvidia)

PC shipments globally have dropped by 20.1% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2026, a decline of 15.8 million units. According to research firm IDC Global, this marks a steeper decline compared to the 3.8% year-over-year decrease that the market experienced last quarter. It’s also down 9.1% from the second quarter of this year. Many research firms have been warning about this since late last year, with IDC warning that the PC market could shrink up to 9%, with the budget sector being hit the hardest. Some experts estimate that the situation isn’t expected to improve until 2029, with Tom’s Hardware readers saying that they won’t upgrade their systems in the next two years.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Kindaian
    Prices of some parts are 10x the "normal" price. So paint me surprised if buyers are not buying.

    In the meantime, the AI bros keep stocking tons of hardware and store it on warehouses waiting for the invisible-pink data centers to become operational.
    Reply
  • cknobman
    The high prices are the biggest part of the equation.
    But I suspect its also the fact that modern computing has been fast enough to meet the demands of most users for half a decade now.

    At my job I still do my software engineering on a 4 year old Intel 13th gen platform. We dont get upgrades because even if it is not "the fastest" the platform is still more than adequate to get the job done.

    Same for my gaming PC. Still running an AMD 5600 from years ago and it is more than adequate to play all the games I play.

    Why pay extreme prices for hardware you dont really "need"?
    Reply
  • Arkitekt78
    Hope it was all worth it.
    (Hint... its not)
    Reply