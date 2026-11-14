Weeks after shipment was swiped by China, Pentagon ‘struggles to account for’ $31 billion in missing F-35 aircraft parts — tracking of estimated 26 million parts is ‘outdated, inaccurate, and incomplete,’ says watchdog

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The Government Accountability Office says record-keeping, inventory monitoring, and staff training need to be improved.

An F-35 Lightning II
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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The Pentagon is struggling to track an astonishing 26 million F-35 warfighter parts, worth an estimated $31 billion, according to analysis published by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) this week. In its report — published just weeks after China purportedly swiped a classified shipment of F-35 parts diverted through Hong Kong — the GAO criticized the current inventory system as “outdated, inaccurate, and incomplete.” Possible solutions were also provided by the GAO; however, the implications are that the most advanced and costly fighter jets in U.S. history may not be ready and reliable due to inventory management deficiencies.

Inventory problems have been a long-standing feature of the deployment of the F-35, notes the source. The F-35 program is estimated to cost $1.9 trillion over its lifecycle. It is the most costly weapon system in history, says the GAO. But the Department of Defense (DOD) has “long-standing and ongoing deficiencies related to the accountability and financial reporting of F-35 parts,” asserts the watchdog.

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • PEnns
    $31 billion in missing parts???
    That's enough money (assuming only $80 per aircraft) to buy almost 390 airplanes!!
    But hey, it's only (taxpayer's) money, so no biggie.

    PS: Did anyone ask Alice Huang.....maybe she knows what happened to them! 😜
    Reply