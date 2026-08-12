How optical interconnects and silicon photonics emerged as AI's next hot commodity — looming US-China summit puts photonics into the crosshairs

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The U.S. remains China's biggest photonics customer

Quantum-X InfiniBand Photonics Switch
(Image credit: Getty Images / Bloomberg)

The race to solve AI's copper bottleneck for scale-up and scale-out intensified last week, as the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is drafting a measure that would block imports of new Chinese transceiver models, with officials hoping to publish the rule before the end of 2026. Yesterday, we covered exactly how much of the Secure Networks Act might rely on Chinese-made optical module manufacturers.

The technology is currently driving billions in acquisitions among companies like Marvell and Nvidia, and sending stock prices for dedicated Western Photonics companies like Coherent and Lumentum skyrocketing, amid calls that key materials like indium phosphide are in short supply.

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Etiido Uko
Etiido Uko
News Contributor

Etiido Uko is a news contributor for Tom's Hardware covering the latest updates in big tech and the PC industry. He is a mechanical engineer and senior technical writer with over nine years of experience in documentation and reporting. He is deeply passionate about all things engineering and technology, and is an expert in gadgets, manufacturing, robotics, automotive, and aerospace.