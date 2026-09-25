Tower Semiconductor to invest $4 billion in Japanese ops to set up massive optical connectivity hub — dual-track expansion aims to increase output by 40 times by 2029

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Company restructures Japanese operations.

Tower Semiconductor
(Image credit: Tower Semiconductor)

Tower Semiconductor and the government of Japan plan to co-invest a total of $4 billion in the company's Japanese operations to turn regional fabs into a massive manufacturing base for optical-connectivity semiconductors, reports Nikkei. The dual-track expansion will repurpose an idled fab, maximize output of an existing 300mm facility, and eventually add another 300mm fab, thus boosting Tower's Japanese capacity to the equivalent of 45,000 300mm wafers per month by 2029.

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.