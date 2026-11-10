Alice Huang reportedly instrumental in securing over $7.5 billion of Nvidia AI GPU imports during three-year relationship with Jensen Huang — helped move 240,000 banned chips into China, mostly H100 and H200

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These complicated business moves helped her network secure thousands of hard-to-get Nvidia GPUs.

the building in Singapore housing the Megaspeed office
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admitted to having an affair with Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, who is also suspected of being a spy working for the Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSS). Now, an investigation by The Information has revealed a 'labyrinth' of companies centered around Shanghai Century Litong and connected to Singaporean firm Megaspeed, which has previously been accused of smuggling $2 billion worth of Nvidia chips. The report claims Alice Huang helped move 240,000 banned chips into the country, mostly H100 and H200 systems, and was instrumental in securing AI GPU imports to the tune of $7.5 billion.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • sseemaku
    People were questioning why there is so much noise about a simple affair. Details are trickling down what the relationship was used for!
    Reply
  • endocine
    Apparently the only way to get a GPU these days isn't with a kidney
    Reply
  • DookieDraws
    He didn't just cheat on his wife, he cheated on his country! Throw him in jail! Jensent To Prison Huang!
    Reply