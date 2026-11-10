Alice Huang reportedly instrumental in securing over $7.5 billion of Nvidia AI GPU imports during three-year relationship with Jensen Huang — helped move 240,000 banned chips into China, mostly H100 and H200

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admitted to having an affair with Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, who is also suspected of being a spy working for the Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSS). Now, an investigation by The Information has revealed a 'labyrinth' of companies centered around Shanghai Century Litong and connected to Singaporean firm Megaspeed, which has previously been accused of smuggling $2 billion worth of Nvidia chips. The report claims Alice Huang helped move 240,000 banned chips into the country, mostly H100 and H200 systems, and was instrumental in securing AI GPU imports to the tune of $7.5 billion.

Sources in the report link the two companies to Alice Huang via their personal knowledge and corporate registration records, while there have also been reports that some of the Nvidia AI chips Megaspeed bought went to Shanghai Century Litong’s data centers in China. But aside from these corporate ties, there were also numerous reports about Ms. Huang’s personal relationship with the Nvidia chief, and how it gave her the ability to procure chips that were otherwise hard to get elsewhere.

Ms. Huang allegedly boasted about her access to the Nvidia CEO publicly. People familiar with her said that she regularly uploaded photos with Jensen to her WeChat account and even shared other images with customers to establish her credibility. She even claimed that Jensen Huang would often celebrate her birthday with dinner and gifts, while an Nvidia China sales employee said that she was a familiar face at the company’s annual event for local Chinese partners.

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When AI shipments hit delays or faced some trouble, Ms. Huang allegedly would step in to get them moving through the supply chain again. One other person who knows her said that she would often cite her close relationship with Nvidia and its suppliers as the reason why she could always get Nvidia AI chips. It’s estimated that $4.6 billion worth of AI chips have been imported through Megaspeed from 2023 to 2025, with another $2 billion routed through Speedmatrix. It was also reported that Shanghai Century Litong bought GPUs from other sources, with the assistance of Alice Huang if the orders faced an issue, with the total value of the GPUs acquired estimated to be around $7.5 billion. The report claims Ms. Huang helped move some 240,000 banned chips into China.

Alice Huang may have appeared in Jensen Huang’s circle much earlier than previously believed. One source told the publication that Kang Wei, Alice Huang’s husband, met Jensen Huang during the 2010s, when Nvidia was primarily a PC gaming GPU manufacturer. According to the report, Kang Wei was a private equity investor focusing on videogame companies back then. In contrast, Ms. Huang reportedly worked for two media companies in China, although some say that there were no records of her doing so. She eventually jumped into banking and finance, working at HSBC and then CITIC Securities, before finally entering the data center industry in 2023 with Megaspeed’s pivot and the founding of Shanghai Century Litong.

Shanghai Century Litong is a data center operator founded in June 2023 by a shareholder that was ultimately under the control of Huang Yu, the sister of Alice Huang, whose Chinese name is Huang Le. The company then provided compute capacity to AI tech giants in China, including Alibaba, Tencent, and other smaller labs. A few months after its founding, it received coveted Nvidia Preferred Cloud Partner status in October 2023, which is an important milestone as Nvidia requires anyone with this status to have demonstrated sufficient capability in handling and running Nvidia hardware as well as generating revenue at a certain level, although that threshold varies by region and partner type.

In exchange for this, partners get better access to Nvidia’s limited number of chips, which became crucial for Shanghai Century Litong as the China-specific A800 and H800 chips were banned for sale to China around the same period. Although the move immediately banned the sales of these GPUs from Nvidia, it did not affect the chip stocks that were already in the hands of distributors. This meant that Shanghai Century Litong had priority access to the limited supply of these AI GPUs as Nvidia’s preferred partner.

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Megaspeed, on the other hand, was reportedly owned by a company called Huang Le Limited and led by Ms. Huang when it pivoted in 2023 and was subsequently sold to Singaporean entity Swiftdata soon after this. Megaspeed then set up a subsidiary called Speedmatrix, which has two offices in Johor, Malaysia, a couple of months after that. The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), the U.S. agency in charge of monitoring export control compliance, noted that the Nvidia hardware found in Speedmatrix data centers was still in its boxes when they inspected the sites, triggering a deeper investigation into the company. Still, it’s been alleged that Nvidia intervened in the BIS probe, with the company retaining its Nvidia partner status to this day.

Despite her public closeness with the Nvidia chief, she’s rather elusive when it comes to her personal information. Two other people said that she has always been vague about what she does at her companies, and that she’s careful when it comes to signing documents and leaving a paper trail that could easily be followed. Still, the Chinese embassy denies any links to Alice Huang, even as the FBI looks into the situation.

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