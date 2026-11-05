Chinese AI lab Moonshot reportedly looked at European data centers to access Nvidia chips, report claims — Kimi-maker primarily interested in inferencing capacity, but also asked about training clusters

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Chinese AI labs are attempting to export their data since they cannot import Nvidia GPUs.

Moonshot AI&#039;s app on a phone and a laptop
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Moonshot AI, the Chinese lab that made Kimi, is reportedly looking towards Europe to gain access to the latest Nvidia Blackwell AI GPUs. According to CNBC, the company is in talks with at least one European data center to lease clusters with 8,000 or more GPUs for inferencing, and that it’s also interested in securing compute capacity for training.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.