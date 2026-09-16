Chinese state media counters Anthropic's call to put brakes on AI development — paper says move is ‘a response to Chinese competition’

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China Daily posits that Amodei's move was made “to blunt China’s AI advance."

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China's state-run newspaper has downplayed the call of Anthropic founder Dario Amodei to “pace the frontier.” China Daily, the official English mouthpiece of the Communist Party of China, questioned the move, which was supported by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and SpaceXAI’s Elon Musk, asking if they were doing it out of concern for humanity or if they’re afraid of competition from China.

“The report, and the corporate ‘alliance’ that followed it, amounted in essence to a coordinated play — a response to Chinese competition and to the regulatory pressure coming from Washington. Its aims were threefold: to blunt China's AI advance, to win a favorable policy environment at home and to keep investors' enthusiasm for US AI alight,” the publication wrote. It further criticized the move thusly: “The proposed coordination among the three companies sounds rather like a club whose membership rules have been drafted before the guest list is announced. A global AI-safety framework that excludes China is not quite global.”

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • cknobman
    The call had little to do with China.
    It has more to do with elimination of open source competition, government regulation and oversight which also conveniently comes bundled with government (aka public) funding.
    Reply
  • Arkitekt78
    Well, the Chinese state media certainly has a vivid imagination...
    Reply