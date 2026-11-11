Congress could issue subpoena to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang if he doesn’t respond by today to request for a ‘joint, closed-door briefing’ — US representatives want to discuss company’s ‘security protocols against foreign adversary espionage’

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A former CIA agent says that Jensen Huang had a target on his back, and that other engineers and executives could have also be approached by Chinese spies.

Jensen Huang at the Berlin GTC
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.), the chairperson of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, has said that he will issue a subpoena to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang if he does not respond to the committee’s request to meet with them on November 18 by Wednesday, November 11, according to ABC News. The House invited him to a “joint, closed-door briefing” with the heads of the House committees on China, Foreign Affairs, and Intelligence, and that they will focus on his company’s “security protocols against foreign adversary espionage.”

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • call101010
    Soooo he admited cheating on his wife (Lori Huang) after 41 years of marriage ?
    WHAT apologize ? he destroyed the woman, their story was inspiring , met at Uni 17,19 and long love story .. NOT ANY MORE .
    Reply