A Bloomberg reporter was ejected from a historic trilateral meeting between the leaders of the United States, China, and Russia after reportedly asking a sensitive question to the U.S. President while in the presence of the leader of the Chinese Communist Party. According to The Washington Post, Bloomberg News journalist Annmarie Hordern, the chief political correspondent and co-host of the media outlet’s leading program, Bloomberg Surveillance, asked, “President Trump, has Jensen Huang been disloyal to the United States?”

A second reporter had then started asking a second question before Chinese officials shushed the group. It’s unclear if Trump was able to answer both these questions. Senior White House Correspondent for Fox News Jacqui Heinrich said on X that China, the host country of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit where the trilateral meeting was happening along the side, told journalists that “yelling questions is considered extremely rude” and that anyone doing so “will be pulled from the room,” possibly implying the nature of the questions' delivery, rather than its content, was behind the decision.

Jensen Huang’s sudden resignation as the CEO of Nvidia has been a major scandal in the past few weeks. Even though he admitted to having an affair, he did not name the third party, reported to be Alice Huang, a Chinese executive for Megaspeed who’s also accused of diverting $7.5 billion worth of Nvidia chips into China and passing along information to Chinese intelligence.

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The U.S. and China have been locked in a rivalry in recent years, with artificial intelligence being one of the industries that the Chinese Communist Party is focusing on. This race to achieve “supremacy” in AI has led the White House to impose export controls on its most powerful chips and to bar hardware containing U.S. tech from making its way into China. But even though Trump made a 180-degree turn and finally allowed Nvidia H100 chips into China in December 2025, provided the company can secure export licenses, the most advanced Blackwell and upcoming Vera Rubin chips from Nvidia are still out of reach for Chinese companies. Aside from that, Washington is also closing a loophole that allowed Chinese AI firms to take advantage of American compute by exporting their data to data centers located in other countries. Despite all those controls, rumors of AI chip smuggling still persist, with several individuals, including Supermicro co-founder Yih-Shyan “Wally” Liaw, getting arrested for chip diversion.

China also puts tighter control on its journalists and censors sensitive topics. As the host of the APEC summit and the trilateral meeting, it could exclude reporters that it thinks violate its standards. Heinrich said that the White House advocated for Hordern’s inclusion in the trilateral meeting, but it seems that the Chinese refused to budge on their decision.

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