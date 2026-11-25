An Intel shareholder lawsuit against the company has revealed the extent to which President Donald Trump is allegedly willing to bend companies to his will. Richard Paisner sued the chipmaker earlier this year, saying that the White House’s 10% stake in exchange for the release of the previously granted CHIPS Act funds was unlawful. Now, Wired viewed unsealed documents from the case that allegedly showed how the president used his influence and position to strong-arm Intel’s board into accepting the deal.

Intel was already suffering from financial woes since July 2024, and its new CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, was facing scrutiny over his links to Chinese tech companies. Trump himself has called for Tan’s resignation in August 2025, calling him “highly conflicted.” The Intel chief eventually went to the White House and personally talked to the president, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. It was during this conversation that Trump said that he cooked up the 10% Intel deal. Intel was still waiting on $8.9 billion in funding from the U.S. government through the CHIPS and Science Act, but the White House allegedly wanted something in return. The president quoted himself to the Wall Street Journal telling Lip-Bu Tan, “You know what? I think the United States should be given 10% of Intel,” to which the Intel chief replied, “I would consider that.”

Court documents reveal how much pressure Intel’s leadership faced at that time. Internal notes show that a call between the company and Commerce Department lawyer David Shapiro had the latter tell the former’s chief financial officer not to make the “mistake of thinking that this is a negotiation,” and that “the president is expecting to announce a deal on Friday.” Furthermore, even though the government official said that “the Board could choose not to accept the offer,” it was also noted, “that rejection will have consequences that [Shapiro] cannot predict.”

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Because of this, Paisner and his attorney said in the complaint [PDF], “In extraordinary and expedited fashion, the Board, operating under the shadow of the President’s threat, and advised by legal counsel that itself was conflicted due to its pro bono promises to the president, caved to the government’s extortion.” Other sources also pointed out that Intel’s external legal counsel provided up to $100 million in free legal services to the Trump administration so it could avoid an executive order that would have prevented it from working with the federal government — something that the White House did to Anthropic after it refused to allow the Pentagon to use Claude for mass domestic surveillance or to control weapons systems.

Earlier this week, the president called the Nvidia board to pressure them into reinstating Jensen Huang as CEO. This wasn’t the first time that Trump made a deal with the company. The AI chipmaker has previously agreed to pay 15% on its H20 sales to China so that it could be allowed to export them again, followed by an even larger 25% slice on H200 chips in December 2025.

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