Malaysia seizes $12 million worth of advanced AI chips hidden inside 30 servers — customs says suspected smuggling network used the country as a transit hub

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Authorities have seized $25 million worth of chips in cases linked to syndicate

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Malaysian customs have seized over $12 million (49.5 million Malaysian ringgit) worth of advanced AI chips in a single bust, as the country clamps down on a suspected semiconductor smuggling syndicate. According to a Reuters report on October 28, officials found 30 servers containing the chips at Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s free trade zone on October 15th. Initial investigations revealed that the shipment originated in an Asian country and was bound for another undisclosed Asian country.

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Etiido Uko
Etiido Uko
News Contributor

Etiido Uko is a news contributor for Tom's Hardware covering the latest updates in big tech and the PC industry. He is a mechanical engineer and senior technical writer with over nine years of experience in documentation and reporting. He is deeply passionate about all things engineering and technology, and is an expert in gadgets, manufacturing, robotics, automotive, and aerospace.