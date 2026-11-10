Microsoft lobbies against potential ban on Chinese optical networking gear for AI data centers as FCC mulls restricting imports — industry group says move could grind data center rollout to a halt

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The supply of this tiny module (or lack thereof) could derail the hundreds of massive data centers planned in the U.S.

optical transceivers in data center network
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Microsoft, the tech giant that is building 35 data centers around the U.S. and has plans for 134 more, has reportedly met with the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and the National Security Council as the FCC is considering an import ban on Chinese optical transceivers. According to Reuters, the company, alongside the Information Technology Industry Council (ITI), is lobbying against the move.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • hotaru251

    industry group says move could grind data center rollout to a halt

    w/o even reading the content of page this bit alone would make msot people support the ban :|
    Reply
  • ezst036
    We just love lobbyists.
    Reply