Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang may have been the target of a spy plot through 'Chinese intelligence asset,' report claims — exec from firm under investigation for smuggling banned AI chips to China accused of being a spy, was also feeding information to Beijing

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Some U.S. officials are worried that Beijing may be targeting close allies of President Trump.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on a stage
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Multiple sources claim that a top executive at a Singapore AI firm suspected of steering Nvidia AI GPUs to China and who has close business ties with Jensen Huang was apparently passing information to Beijing as a Chinese intelligence asset. According to The New York Times, U.S. intelligence has been aware of her activities for over a year already and has even briefed President Donald Trump on the situation. However, Trump reportedly chose not to do anything about the information, as he apparently did not want to affect Nvidia sales or antagonize China.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.