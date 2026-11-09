Nvidia cracks down on overseas cloud AI GPU rentals for China — partners face 51% non-Chinese quota as black market B300 rack prices surge to $2.8 million

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Rent abroad or buy compliant cards: both of China’s routes to Nvidia compute are running short.

Nvidia RTX Pro 5500 workstation graphics card with a ribbed black shroud and gold Nvidia logo, on a dark, wave-patterned background.
(Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia-based compute is getting scarce and expensive for Chinese AI labs on both of their main routes, buying export-compliant cards and renting abroad, and the Financial Times reports that Nvidia’s own crackdowns are part of the reason. Nvidia has told cloud partners worldwide that at least 51% of their services must go to non-Chinese firms, while Chinese companies have bought more than 1 million Nvidia gaming and workstation cards this year to cover the shortfall. Meanwhile, a B300 rack that sells for about $600,000 internationally reportedly fetched $2.8 million in China last month.

Chinese customers have ordered more than 6 million of Nvidia’s export-compliant RTX Pro 5500 cards. That is at least twice the 3 million that the company could reportedly manufacture in 2027. One source told CNBC that it was proposed that Moonshot pay 30% to 50% more upfront, in comparison to a non-Chinese entity.

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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.