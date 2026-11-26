AI data centers in Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia are facing trouble as Nvidia has reportedly ordered its manufacturing partners to stop shipping AI servers to the region. According to the Financial Times, Dell, Supermicro, and other firms that make AI servers using Nvidia AI GPUs have told their customers from the four countries that the AI chip maker has forbidden them to ship their orders. The move comes as the U.S. closed the loophole that let Chinese AI companies rent compute from data centers outside China equipped with advanced AI chips sourced from American semiconductor manufacturers like Nvidia.

The U.S. has banned the export of advanced AI chips to China since 2022 in an effort to limit its advancement. Even though President Trump eventually allowed Nvidia to export H100 AI GPUs to China in December 2025, companies that wanted to buy them needed to secure an import license from the Commerce Department. Aside from that, the White House is also collecting a 25% fee for every chip, making it more expensive for a data center in China to buy them. Because of this, many Chinese AI labs are instead renting compute from data centers located abroad. They mostly do this in Southeast Asia, which is just around a four-to-six-hour flight from major cities like Hong Kong, Shenzhen, and Shanghai, although some firms are looking in further areas like Europe.

It remains unclear if Nvidia’s order is permanent or temporary, but the new export rules give cloud providers 90 days to apply for an export license and prove that their customers do not include restricted entities. However, one cloud provider executive told the Financial Times that there are no clear instructions on how to go about this. “There’s this new rule but no guidance on execution,” they said. “No one knows how to apply for this license while the 90-day clock is ticking. It’s causing sheer chaos in the region.”

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This sudden halt of orders is causing trouble for many data centers in Southeast Asia. Sources say that Aolani, a Singapore-based cloud company with a deal to provide compute to ByteDance, is losing financing for the project as bankers have stopped issuing credit to the tune of $500 million as Nvidia GPU shipments to the region remain in jeopardy. The Chinese social media giant could also potentially drop out of the arrangement, as it won’t be able to access the powerful Nvidia chips that many AI labs still prefer for training their models.

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