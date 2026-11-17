CNBC reports that Nvidia has started warning its customers that impending legislation to clamp down on countries accessing AI GPUs remotely via data center rentals could put them in trouble with U.S. authorities. Chinese tech companies could take advantage of the performance of American AI hardware through a loophole in U.S. regulations. Instead of importing Nvidia chips, which are under export controls, they instead look to data centers located abroad and export their data instead. This is what Chinese AI lab Moonshot is apparently trying in Europe, which is why the U.S. Department of Commerce, through the Bureau of Industry and Security [PDF], released an interim final rule closing this loophole.

According to the report, Nvidia has been messaging chip buyers to warn that RASA could expose both Nvidia and chip buyers to legal risk.

The U.S. House of Representatives has already passed a bill called the Remote Access Security Act (RASA) that addressed this specific loophole, but it’s been in limbo in the Senate for over ten months now. It remains unclear if the Jensen Huang affair and suspected espionage scandal will help speed up its approval, but scheduling could be tight with only about 31 calendar days remaining before the Senate's adjournment. But even before any of these regulations are approved and published, the company is already taking steps to protect its customers and has started requiring partners that 51% of their services should go to non-Chinese clients. It has also required its partners to join Nvidia’s Fleet Intelligence tracking system if they want to retain their official partner status

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It’s unclear if these changes have been planned over time or were a reaction to the renewed scrutiny that Nvidia is facing. But even though Jensen Huang is now out of the company, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that it’s unclear if the former Nvidia CEO was aware of the alleged smuggling operations and instead laid the blame on the entire company. Nvidia itself has taken steps to improve its security and export control teams by establishing an oversight committee that will be in charge of its “national security policies, export control compliance, and global trade risk management,” and would work with third-party experts in law, national security, and trade compliance.

These measures would further tighten the noose around China’s AI GPUs. Even though it has several domestic chip makers, many AI operators still prefer Nvidia chips for their performance and reliability. There have even been allegations that Alibaba and ByteDance, some of China’s biggest tech companies, prefer training their LLMs in Southeast Asia to bypass bans and restrictions. So, if the U.S. finally shuts down this loophole, we can expect these companies to scramble and find a replacement for the Nvidia GPUs they could access right now.

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