President Trump says the FBI is investigating Jensen Huang’s affair with suspected Chinese spy — Nvidia also accused of intervening in Megaspeed chip smuggling investigation

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This raises questions about the company’s influence on the U.S. government.

President Donald Trump and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang shaking hands
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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As more information about the ongoing situation at Nvidia unravels, U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed that the FBI is investigating CEO Jensen Huang’s affair with a suspected Chinese spy days after he admitted to the indiscretion. According to the Associated Press, the president said this during a briefing at the White House, with one reporter asking him about his knowledge of Huang’s issue before it became publicly known. The news comes amidst a separate bombshell report from Bloomberg, which claims that Nvidia intervened in a US government probe of suspected chip smuggling by Megaspeed, where Alice Huang was an executive.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • TechieTwo
    Sure sounds like "Fang, Fang" to me... ;)
    Reply
  • King_V
    It has been previously reported that U.S. intelligence services suspected that Alice Huang, who previously held an executive position at Megaspeed, had ties to the Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSS), which is one of the country’s intelligence services, and that they told the President about it over a year ago. However, it was reported he did not act on the information, as he reportedly did not want to jeopardize Nvidia sales or antagonize Beijing, especially after the White House approved the export of H200 chips to China with an attached 25% fee.

    Seems pretty clear that the thinking, such as it was, went along the lines of: "Yes, sure, national security. But, have you heard of money? Yes, let's go with money."
    Reply
  • RoLleRKoaSTeR
    Looks like it gets even better - LoL
    Jensen Huang's Nvidia hired a PR firm specializing in handling sex scandals in October 2025
    https://www.fark.com/goto/14256494/www.firstpost.com/tech/jensen-huang-hired-crisis-pr-firm-as-early-as-october-amid-china-spy-probe-re
    Reply
  • alrighty_then
    If anything can get NVIDIA stock back to a cheap price (not since DeepSeek confused people), it may be this chaos!
    Reply