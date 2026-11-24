Even though Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as its CEO earlier this week under pressure from President Donald Trump, members of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate say that he must still appear before them and testify as they dive into their respective investigations. The Select Committee on China posted on X that the Nvidia CEO and the company’s general counsel, Tim Teter, are set to face the committee on December 1 and 2, respectively, while Bloomberg reports that Jensen will publicly testify before the powerful U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs on December 3.

Statement on Jensen Huang's Reinstatement at NVIDIA Chairmen John Moolenaar (R-MI) of the Select Committee on China, Rick Crawford (R-AR) of the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and Brian Mast (R-FL) of the Foreign Affairs Committee jointly released the following statement concerning Jensen Huang's reinstatement by NVIDIA’s board: “The NVIDIA board’s brief internal investigation and reinstatement of Jensen Huang do not erase the national security threats and questions that must be addressed. Jensen Huang and Tim Teter have confirmed they will appear for their transcribed interviews on December 1 and December 2 as previously planned. We remain committed to getting answers on the mass smuggling of NVIDIA products, their diversion for Chinese military purposes, and their key role in advancing our foremost adversary’s AI capabilities."November 23, 2026

“The NVIDIA board’s brief internal investigation and reinstatement of Jensen Huang do not erase the national security threats and questions that must be addressed,” the Select Committee on China said. “Jensen Huang and Tim Teter have confirmed they will appear for their transcribed interviews on December 1 and December 2 as previously planned. We remain committed to getting answers on the mass smuggling of NVIDIA products, their diversion for Chinese military purposes, and their key role in advancing our foremost adversary’s AI capabilities.”

The chairpersons of the House Committees on China, Foreign Affairs, and Intelligence first called upon the Nvidia CEO on November 7 for a closed-door meeting to discuss the allegations that he had an affair with a suspected Chinese spy, which lawmakers say “raise significant national security concerns.” Just a day later, Jensen admitted to having an affair, although he did not mention the name of the third party. On the same day that the Nvidia board reinstated Mr. Huang, Senate Banking Committee Chairperson Tim Scott said that Jensen will appear before the committee and publicly testify during a hearing about U.S. export controls on advanced AI hardware.

Latest Videos From Tom's Hardware Watch full video here:

One of the biggest issues that Jensen Huang is facing is the numerous reports of chip diversion involving Nvidia’s products. The U.S. first put export controls on Nvidia H100 chips in 2022 as it feared that China was using it for military purposes. However, there have been rumors that you could easily get these chips in China as long as you know who to ask as early as 2023, even though the Nvidia CEO answered, “There’s no evidence of any chip diversion,” when asked about it one time. Furthermore, Alice Huang, one of the people that he had an affair with, was allegedly instrumental in securing over $7.5 billion worth of illicit Nvidia GPU imports to China. Jensen Huang himself is known to be against export controls and has called them a failure.

The Select Committee on China’s meeting with the Nvidia CEO will be conducted privately. Although there is going to be a transcription of the interview, it’s unclear if and when the data will be released publicly. On the other hand, the Senate Banking Committee hearing is open to the public and will be broadcast live and online, which will also be the first time that Jensen Huang will face a formal congressional hearing.

Download the Tom's Hardware app for up-to-the-minute updates on iOS and Android. Also follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.