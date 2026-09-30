Top AI tech executives promise to ‘self-police’ AI development — Nvidia, Anthropic, OpenAI, and more pledge AI labs will take steps ‘to build a positive future’

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Will this be enough to keep us safe?

Trump Hosts Silicon Valley Chiefs For Summit On AI Safety Risks
(Image credit: Getty Images)

President Donald Trump, several Cabinet members, and House Speaker Mike Johnson sat down with key AI leaders for high-level discussions on AI, as recent incidents such as the publicized Hugging Face hack have brought forth issues about AI safety. The meeting resulted in a document titled “Joint Commitment on Frontier Responsibilities,” which states that “every company is responsible for developing its own technology safely,” and was signed by Sundar Pichai (Alphabet), Dario Amodei (Anthropic), Mark Zuckerberg (Meta), Greg Brockman (OpenAI), Elon Musk (SpaceXAI), Jensen Huang (Nvidia), and Trump himself. According to CNN, the president argued that this was the best way to move forward with AI, which he dubbed “Super Intelligence,” as it balances progress with safety.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • hotaru251
    self policing of for profit technology that has a very serious threat to the world as a whole....what could POSSIBLY go wrong...
    Reply