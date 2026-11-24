The Nvidia board has reinstated Jensen Huang as the company’s CEO just 11 days after he resigned, a move that, although it had strong support from both employees and supporters, had surprised many. While the company’s board of directors voted unanimously to bring the founder back, it seems that this decision was pushed along by pressure from Washington. According to CNN, President Donald Trump, alongside Vice President JD Vance and several members of his cabinet, spent the weekend talking to industry insiders, investors, and even to the board itself to get Jensen back as the chief of Nvidia.

“I’ve been speaking to the board directly and indirectly, and I felt very strongly about it,” Trump said in an interview with CNBC. “I think we have one of our great stars back in play.” Nvidia’s stock price took a beating when Jensen Huang admitted to the affairs, and his future at the company was in question. It went from bad to worse when he finally resigned on November 12, with the rest of the market following. This has brought concerns that Jensen’s downfall would drag Nvidia and the economy with him, which could potentially turn into a catastrophe as the AI bubble pops.

The President said that bringing Jensen back as the CEO of Nvidia would be the only solution to this conundrum. True enough, Nvidia stock prices shot up to around $165 after Jensen’s reinstatement — a more than 25% rally from its previous close of around $130. “It’s a rocket ship going in the right direction, and it’s taking the whole market,” the president added. “It could be that there’s never been anything like it.”

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Despite the seemingly positive impact of Jensen Huang’s return to the company, Trump’s decision to intervene in the inner workings of a private institution has raised apprehension among politicians, even those from his own party. The biggest concerns raised include the Nvidia CEO’s involvement in national security issues, including his affair with a suspected Chinese spy, the billions of dollars’ worth of advanced Nvidia chips that have been allegedly smuggled despite the government’s export controls, and the fact that the President assured the Nvidia board that his administration does not believe that Jensen is a threat to national security and that he also was not facing any criminal charges, despite ongoing investigations. People also raised questions about the White House’s influence on the board of directors of a private company, something that was characterized as “an unprecedented campaign.”

Trump’s push for Jensen Huang’s return at Nvidia is inherently risky, with the president himself saying that he had consulted Attorney General Todd Blanche and Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton about it. He said that they’ve been studying the issue for quite some time and that they had found nothing wrong, especially as Trump said that he can’t have anyone indicted after making the recommendation.

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