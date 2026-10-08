U.S. suspends green card path for H-1B workers at Microsoft and Adobe — labor certification program blocked due to alleged fraud

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Cognizant, Infosys, Tata, and others are also listed.

JD Vance press conference
(Image credit: Getty Images)

During a Thursday announcement, Vice President JD Vance said that well-known tech companies Microsoft and Adobe are now blocked out of the PERM program — one of the possible paths for the firms' H-1B workers to eventually evolve to green card status. The move was triggered by alleged fraud and abuse. IT outsourcing firms Cognizant, Infosys, Tata Consultancy, Wipro, HCL, and Capgemini also got slapped with suspensions.

The companies involved have not yet commented.

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Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
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Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • TechieTwo
    Whoddah thunk??? For years MS has been promoting more green card holders to lower the pay scale of equal talent U.S. residents. Maybe cut Bill's salary instead. :angry:
    Reply
  • Ralston18
    Interesting....

    Wondering about the "The move was triggered by alleged fraud and abuse".

    "alleged" ???

    Sources? Details?

    Not taking any sides - just would like to hear and read more facts.
    Reply
  • Cyberwolf2077
    Only fraud here i see is adobe being an evil money hungry corperation. Why cant i buy a permanent liscense. Why cant i buy a cheap copy of adobe ps 2018.
    Reply
  • Cyberwolf2077
    Ralston18 said:
    Interesting....

    Wondering about the "The move was triggered by alleged fraud and abuse".

    "alleged" ???

    Sources? Details?

    Not taking any sides - just would like to hear and read more facts.
    I don’t think the feds have disclosed evidence or details. What’s weird is there seems to be no lawsuit against either Microsoft or adobe which in my opinion should come first then a judge can hand down a preliminary injunction
    Reply