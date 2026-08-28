X busts 200,000-strong Chinese bot farm, including accounts making claims about AI data centers and electricity — suspect accounts posted claims about pricing and grid strain to 'manipulate' debate
200 accounts were found posting about data centers
X’s Global Government Affairs team posted on its account that it identified a 200,000-strong bot farm operating on the platform, with 200 of them posting information designed to influence public perception. According to the team, the accounts are suspected to have been created by Chinese operators, and that they’re using the accounts to amplify the negative impacts of AI data centers, especially on electricity prices.
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“We identified a bot farm of approximately 200,000 accounts. Within this farm, we found 200 accounts posting in a manner that could manipulate a legitimate debate about American AI and energy policy,” the team said in its post on the platform. “These posts contained claims that AI data centers are driving up household electricity prices and straining the grid. Others included AI-generated cartoons that depicted data-center operators enriching themselves at the public's expense.”
Some of the accounts shared by the team show names like Thomas Jackson, Patricia Robinson, Sandra Thompson, and Kenneth Flores, making it seem like they’re owned by Americans, and they’re sharing news stories from legitimate sources like The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
For example, some of their posts share the story of how PJM Interconnection hiked its prices by 76% due to AI data center demand. However, they add commentary, and sometimes even include AI-generated images designed to inflame the emotions of someone just scrolling through their feed. One narrative they’re pushing is that the costs of putting up data centers are being borne by ordinary people as big tech companies enrich themselves.
It’s unclear who sponsored or sanctioned the China-linked accounts on X, but there have been reports of China-linked operations designed to divide U.S. opinion on AI. However, the resistance against data centers isn’t all driven by Chinese propaganda, as billionaire investor Kevin O’Leary once claimed. In fact, a recent poll suggested that the biggest driver of data center protests is based on “object-level” local environmental and economic harms, especially as many other projects have shown the negative impacts they had on the community.
The concerns that many residents have about data center developments in their area are indeed valid and true, but so is the threat of foreign intervention in domestic American politics. This is no surprise, though, as nation-states have always used propaganda and information to advance their own interests. The internet, social media, and artificial intelligence have made this easier in recent years, though, so both platforms and people need to be more vigilant than ever.
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Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.
Bots can certainly contribute to "algorithmic ignorance/injection", thus getting the attention of eyeballs in various feeds. For those addicted to their feeds, I suspect bots are a fairly insignificant factor to worsening their own ill-informed opinions. People don't really need bots to make them less well informed.
Re: this story, it's no surprise that China is attempting to gain the lead in AI -- *the* transformative industry of the 21st Century. What's surprising is how many Americans are assisting them in the process.
Personally (from my former professional life), I think we put far too much stock in the adversarial role with China. They have as much sovereign right to strengthen their hand as any other nation.
In terms of AI, while they are making strides, I would argue they are still well behind the US and likely to stay there. I base this opinion on current numbers and projections from various sources, not "news" headlines and especially not other un-vetted sources (as much of the current hysteria is based on).
Still, time will tell how all this unfolds.
Sure, you are quite correct. Let's all work to keep it that way. We can't run large AI models without datacenters to run them in. And AI aside, I'd rather my emails and cloud databases are based out of Virginia or Texas, rather than Beijing.
The guy who bought X / Twitter complained about the number of bots before he bought it .... and promised to clean up the place...
"Within this 200,000 bot accounts farm, we found 200 accounts posting in a manner that could manipulate a legitimate debate about American AI and energy policy,"
Now this really smells like a false-flag operation + statement in support thereof!!! It is aimed to help the AI industry gain acceptance among the resistance of the "hostile" natives.
Don't forget that the X owner is also very much into building those "innocent and beleaguered" AI centers and has a VERY big axe to grind in this matter!
The location of cloud data centers, I think, is far less meaningful than assumed in terms of how they are used by users and others, just sort of the nature of the beast.