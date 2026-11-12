President Trump says Apple’s Tim Cook is the only man to replace Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO — proposes ’A ‘legend replaces a legend’ in call for Apple’s executive chairman of its board
"There is only one man to take his place"
President Donald Trump has said that retired Apple CEO Tim Cook should replace Jensen Huang as the CEO of Nvidia, just hours after it was announced that the latter had resigned in the wake of a series of scandals. Taking to his Truth Social platform, the President said, "NOW THAT Nvidia CEO JENSEN HUANG, who has done a fantastic job, has resigned, there is only one man to take his place - TIM COOK of Apple. A Legend replaces a Legend! President DONALD J. TRUMP."
Nvidia's board of directors announced on Wednesday that Huang had resigned following the revelation that he conducted an extramarital affair with a Megaspeed executive suspected of being a Chinese intelligence asset, and a further affair with Nvidia Vice President of Health Care, Kimberly Powell.
Colette Kress, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will serve as Interim CEO while the company looks for a replacement. Naturally, names have been floated as potential successor candidates, including Apple's Chief Hardware Officer Johny Srouji.
With Nvidia at the center of the global explosion in AI, Huang and Trump have enjoyed a close relationship that routinely makes news headlines. Trump previously described Huang as 'utterly visionary' in regard to his views on tariffs and rescinding President Biden's AI Diffusion Rule.
President Trump's name has been mentioned in the ongoing Huang affair scandal. Notably, it is alleged that while U.S. intelligence believed that Huang had been the target of a Chinese honeypot operation, reports claim that President Trump was briefed on the matter but chose not to do anything with the information, so as not to affect Nvidia's sales or antagonize China.
Congress has summoned Jensen Huang to appear before the Select Committee on the CCP, with lawmakers threatening to issue Huang with a subpoena if he doesn't agree to attend a closed-door meeting voluntarily.
Tim Cook is currently the Executive Chair of Apple's board, having served as the company's CEO from 2011 to 2026. During his tenure, he oversaw the launch of a plethora of Apple services, including Apple Music and Apple TV, while expanding into new product categories such as Apple Watch and AirPods.
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Nvidia's share price plunged more than 10 percentage points at the open on Wednesday, but recovered much of that ground as traders looked to take advantage of the dip in Nvidia's share price. The company will report its third-quarter fiscal 2027 financial results next week, on Tuesday, November 17.
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Stephen is Tom's Hardware's News Editor with almost a decade of industry experience covering technology, having worked at TechRadar, iMore, and even Apple over the years. He has covered the world of consumer tech from nearly every angle, including supply chain rumors, patents, and litigation, and more. When he's not at work, he loves reading about history and playing video games.
On another note, Tom's is turning into the New York Daily Times sensationalism beaters! Wow!
Give me a brake... I am more afraid to see Lisa leave for Nvidia... it would be a catastrophe, but I doubt she will, but she is the only candidate for the job.
Regards.
Apple hasn't had a groundbreaking new product since the original iPhone, yet Cook still managed to shape Apple into a tech powerhouse that it still is today. Think of what he can do with world-first tech in his hands. It would be unprecedented.
He would be an excellent choice for stakeholders. For PC gamers, not so much.