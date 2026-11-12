President Trump says Apple’s Tim Cook is the only man to replace Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO — proposes ’A ‘legend replaces a legend’ in call for Apple’s executive chairman of its board

President Donald Trump has said that retired Apple CEO Tim Cook should replace Jensen Huang as the CEO of Nvidia, just hours after it was announced that the latter had resigned in the wake of a series of scandals. Taking to his Truth Social platform, the President said, "NOW THAT Nvidia CEO JENSEN HUANG, who has done a fantastic job, has resigned, there is only one man to take his place - TIM COOK of Apple. A Legend replaces a Legend! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Nvidia's board of directors announced on Wednesday that Huang had resigned following the revelation that he conducted an extramarital affair with a Megaspeed executive suspected of being a Chinese intelligence asset, and a further affair with Nvidia Vice President of Health Care, Kimberly Powell.

Colette Kress, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will serve as Interim CEO while the company looks for a replacement. Naturally, names have been floated as potential successor candidates, including Apple's Chief Hardware Officer Johny Srouji.

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With Nvidia at the center of the global explosion in AI, Huang and Trump have enjoyed a close relationship that routinely makes news headlines. Trump previously described Huang as 'utterly visionary' in regard to his views on tariffs and rescinding President Biden's AI Diffusion Rule.

President Trump's name has been mentioned in the ongoing Huang affair scandal. Notably, it is alleged that while U.S. intelligence believed that Huang had been the target of a Chinese honeypot operation, reports claim that President Trump was briefed on the matter but chose not to do anything with the information, so as not to affect Nvidia's sales or antagonize China.

Congress has summoned Jensen Huang to appear before the Select Committee on the CCP, with lawmakers threatening to issue Huang with a subpoena if he doesn't agree to attend a closed-door meeting voluntarily.

Tim Cook is currently the Executive Chair of Apple's board, having served as the company's CEO from 2011 to 2026. During his tenure, he oversaw the launch of a plethora of Apple services, including Apple Music and Apple TV, while expanding into new product categories such as Apple Watch and AirPods.

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Nvidia's share price plunged more than 10 percentage points at the open on Wednesday, but recovered much of that ground as traders looked to take advantage of the dip in Nvidia's share price. The company will report its third-quarter fiscal 2027 financial results next week, on Tuesday, November 17.

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