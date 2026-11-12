President Trump says Apple’s Tim Cook is the only man to replace Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO — proposes ’A ‘legend replaces a legend’ in call for Apple’s executive chairman of its board

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"There is only one man to take his place"

tim cook and Jensen and Lori Huang
(Image credit: Getty)
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President Donald Trump has said that retired Apple CEO Tim Cook should replace Jensen Huang as the CEO of Nvidia, just hours after it was announced that the latter had resigned in the wake of a series of scandals. Taking to his Truth Social platform, the President said, "NOW THAT Nvidia CEO JENSEN HUANG, who has done a fantastic job, has resigned, there is only one man to take his place - TIM COOK of Apple. A Legend replaces a Legend! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Nvidia's board of directors announced on Wednesday that Huang had resigned following the revelation that he conducted an extramarital affair with a Megaspeed executive suspected of being a Chinese intelligence asset, and a further affair with Nvidia Vice President of Health Care, Kimberly Powell.

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Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
News Editor

Stephen is Tom's Hardware's News Editor with almost a decade of industry experience covering technology, having worked at TechRadar, iMore, and even Apple over the years. He has covered the world of consumer tech from nearly every angle, including supply chain rumors, patents, and litigation, and more. When he's not at work, he loves reading about history and playing video games.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • hotaru251
    nvidia & apple are entirely two different beasts....hes an idiot.
    Reply
  • Roland Of Gilead
    This of course, is coming from a man who has already stated he doesn't know what a GPU is, and probably still doesn't!!

    On another note, Tom's is turning into the New York Daily Times sensationalism beaters! Wow!
    Reply
  • usertests
    Tim Nvidia
    Reply
  • redgarl
    The same guy that fail to implement LLMs for years in his companies? He is the right person to lead chip making for AI?

    Give me a brake... I am more afraid to see Lisa leave for Nvidia... it would be a catastrophe, but I doubt she will, but she is the only candidate for the job.
    Reply
  • SkyBill40
    Pfft.. HELL NO.
    Reply
  • -Fran-
    Of course he would. He gave him a shiny golden thing he loves.

    Regards.
    Reply
  • me-three
    redgarl said:
    The same guy that fail to implement LLMs for years in his companies? He is the right person to lead chip making for AI?
    Cook would be a prime candidate, and is definitely on the short list if he's available. He's an operational and supply-chain maestro, and excels at ecosystem monetization.

    Apple hasn't had a groundbreaking new product since the original iPhone, yet Cook still managed to shape Apple into a tech powerhouse that it still is today. Think of what he can do with world-first tech in his hands. It would be unprecedented.

    He would be an excellent choice for stakeholders. For PC gamers, not so much.
    Reply