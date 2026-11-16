After having spent more than a decade pursuing quantum computing research, Intel is making its first real push at commercializing its efforts. First, with the pending acquisition of quantum computing company Classiq, which has an existing list of enterprise customers. Intel says it'll be the only company that can produce qubit chips and cryogenic control electronics at scale; the deal would give it a complete top-to-bottom hardware-to-software stack, and Intel will also gain the chance to become a leading vendor of quantum computing products. Intel's acquisition of Classiq is expected to complete in the first half of 2027.

The key ingredient of that strategy is the pending acquisition of Classiq, which offers a hardware-agnostic quantum software development platform that enables engineers to design, synthesize, optimize, simulate, and execute quantum algorithms using high-level programming tools and AI-assisted automation, essentially untying software design from the complexity of quantum hardware. Meanwhile, Intel also plans to manufacture quantum processors using specialized versions of its 18A process technology, offer foundry services, and eventually sell complete quantum computers. Although the company expects its quantum business to become profitable, it acknowledges that commercial success will take time.

Intel has spent more than a decade developing quantum computing technologies, including silicon spin-qubit processors, cryogenic control electronics, and software for hybrid quantum-classical computing. However, the company has largely treated these activities as research and development projects rather than an actual business. The acquisition of Classiq, which Intel expects to complete in the first half of 2027, marks a shift toward commercialization as Classiq already has many clients and established revenue streams.

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"Up until now […] our quantum computing group for the last ten years was […] purely a research and development project," said Pushkar Ranade, chief technology officer at Intel, during a media briefing. "It was not really viewed as a commercial activity."

Intel's quantum hardware: The journey so far

Intel's quantum computing journey kicked off in 2015 with a research collaboration with QuTech — the quantum research institute of TU Delft and TNO — to develop quantum computing technologies, including silicon spin qubits. The idea was to leverage Intel's extensive expertise in silicon transistor development and its high-volume semiconductor manufacturing infrastructure to produce quantum processors in the same fabs that make conventional CPUs, overcoming the manufacturing scalability challenges alternative quantum computing architectures faced at the time. Intel subsequently developed Horse Ridge, a cryogenic control SoC manufactured using a 22nm process technology in 2020. Three years later, the company introduced Tunnel Falls, a 12-qubit silicon spin processor manufactured on a 300mm wafer.

(Image credit: Intel)

Intel's quantum computing effort focuses on silicon spin qubits, which use spin states of individual electrons to store and manipulate quantum information. The company chose this approach partly because silicon spin qubits can be manufactured using equipment and processes similar to those employed for conventional semiconductor devices. This compatibility enables Intel to re-use most of its existing manufacturing infrastructure and expertise rather than build dedicated semiconductor fabrication facilities for quantum processors that yet have to become commercial products.

Despite the recent cuts at Intel, the company sustained its quantum computing project. Intel has developed two specialized versions of its 18A manufacturing technology for quantum computing: 18A-Q for silicon spin-qubit processors and 18A-CC for cryogenic control and readout electronics. To define/build 18A-Q, Intel has collaborated with Hitachi, AIST, and NEDO (three major supporters of quantum computing from Japan), and there appears to be a design kit intended to support large quantum computing systems. Without a doubt, 18A-Q and 18A-CC put Intel on the map of quantum computing chips in a big way. A couple of things should be kept in mind, though.

"The underlying device that we use, underlying process that we use to make the actual qubit device is a unique process, but it fits into those design rules," Ranade explained. "We can make these chips […] in the same fab that we use to make our CPUs."

Although Intel 18AQ uses BEOL interconnect geometry and design rules derived from Intel 18A, its underlying qubit devices require a different manufacturing process. According to Ranade, the technology requires a specialized thin-film stack and several additional manufacturing tools. Nevertheless, more than 90% of the manufacturing equipment is identical to that used for conventional semiconductor production, according to Intel.

"Intel 18A-CC, meanwhile, uses 18A-based geometry but requires additional characterization for operation at cryogenic temperatures," Ranade said. "Crucially, Intel can manufacture quantum processors alongside conventional CPUs in existing semiconductor fabs, which could reduce the capital expenditure required to scale production. […] More than 90% of the process equipment is exactly the same."

A major piece in the quantum computing puzzle: Classiq

For conventional x86 architectures and IA-64 (while it was active), Intel has historically offered compilers that made software run better on its hardware (and sometimes on AMD hardware too). By contrast, with its quantum computing efforts, Intel has generally focused on hardware and while it has its own Quantum SDK that includes a compiler, this is not enough in the quantum computing realm as Classiq's offering operates at a higher abstraction level. With the acquisition of Classiq, the company intends to fill that gap.

(Image credit: IBM)

Classiq develops a hardware-agnostic quantum software platform that applies electronic design automation (EDA) principles to quantum programming, which lets developers design, synthesize, and optimize quantum algorithms without manually constructing circuits from individual quantum gates. The company's software provides high-level modeling, automated algorithm synthesis, optimization, debugging, and execution capabilities across different quantum computing architectures, which somewhat resembles Intel's approach to its x86 compilers, albeit working at a different level.

Intel already has its Quantum SDK, which includes a C++-based compiler, runtime environment, and simulator for hybrid quantum-classical applications. Classiq's platform will sit above these tools and provide an application-development environment for programmers who lack extensive expertise in quantum computing.

Intel compares the potential significance of Classiq's software layer to Microsoft's MS-DOS, which helped establish the personal computer software ecosystem; Nvidia's CUDA, which enabled developers to exploit GPUs for general-purpose accelerated computing; and EDA tools, which abstracted high-level design descriptions from the complexities of transistor-level integrated circuit implementation and essentially set the stage for the multi-billion foundry industry today.

Furthermore, unlike Intel's quantum hardware business, Classiq already has commercial customers and generates revenue. The company employs approximately 130 people and serves more than 50 enterprise customers, including BMW, Comcast, Lufthansa, Rolls-Royce, and Toshiba. It also participates in more than 10 national quantum computing programs and supports over 50 quantum processors and simulators.

As existing quantum processors remain insufficient for many practical applications, companies can develop and optimize software ahead of hardware availability. As a result, these customers primarily use Classiq products to develop quantum algorithms, train engineers, and create intellectual property in preparation for commercially useful quantum computers.

Intel's CTO described Classiq's revenue and anticipated growth as healthy, but did not disclose actual financial figures.

"They have a very healthy revenue this year and a very healthy revenue CAGR over the coming years," Ranade said. "We hope that… we want that to continue."

It is necessary to note that Intel intends to preserve Classiq's hardware-agnostic approach, which means allowing the company to continue supporting quantum processors and simulators from competing vendors. This is essential to maintain Classiq's existing customer relationships and expand its revenue opportunities, as its clients can/will be able to develop quantum applications without committing to a particular hardware architecture. Obviously, Intel can generate software revenue regardless of which quantum computing technologies ultimately become commercially successful.

"We very much want to maintain that hardware-agnostic platform that they have developed to attract more and more customers," Ranade said.

From quantum chips to complete systems

When it comes to quantum computing, Intel's ambitions extend beyond manufacturing silicon spin-qubit processors. The company intends to become a supplier of complete quantum computing systems, which would combine quantum processors, cryogenic control electronics, classical computing resources, and software. For now, Intel has most of the building blocks required to develop complete quantum computing systems, but it still has to demonstrate that it can integrate them into commercially viable quantum computing at scale.

(Image credit: Intel)

"We want to be in the business of building quantum foundry components, but also complete quantum systems," said Pushkar Ranade, chief technology officer at Intel.

Intel is also considering opportunities to provide quantum foundry services to other hardware developers. While its internal processor development will remain focused on silicon spin qubits, the company is open to manufacturing components for alternative quantum computing technologies, which somewhat resembles its approach to its x86 CPU and foundry businesses.

"We are committed to spin qubits," Ranade said. "But we are also open to providing foundry services to other modalities."

Intel believes that its capabilities in photonics, advanced packaging, and semiconductor manufacturing could become commercially relevant even to companies developing quantum processors based on different physical principles than silicon qubits.

Can quantum computing become profitable?

Intel's decision to expand its quantum computing activities with the takeover of Classiq comes as chief executive Lip-Bu Tan emphasized profitability, financial discipline, and high-margin products across the company’s established businesses. Given that Intel's quantum computing initiative barely generates any revenue, let alone profits, the CEO stance raises questions about the viability of quantum computing for Intel, especially in a situation where the industry has yet to demonstrate widespread practical applications that justify the cost of large-scale quantum hardware.

(Image credit: DNA TV/ FXP)

When asked how Intel’s quantum computing strategy fits Tan's profitability requirements, Ranade explained that the company's immediate financial priorities primarily concern its established client and server processor businesses. Nevertheless, Intel must continue investing in emerging technologies that could shape future computing markets.

"This is really a bet on the future," Ranade said. "This is something we also have to do in addition to our mainstream businesses today."

The Intel CTO acknowledged that quantum computing is not set to become a high-margin business in the near future. Meanwhile, the acquisition of Classiq gives Intel an established commercial software operation and revenue stream here and now, as well as an opportunity to expand customer relationships well before its own quantum processors reach commercial maturity. Intel also hopes that combining its hardware and software capabilities (probably including Classiq) will attract customers interested in complete quantum computing solutions.

When asked whether vertical integration would make Intel's quantum computing operations profitable, Ranade acknowledged that he could not predict gross margins of the quantum computing business because the industry is still in its infancy. Nevertheless, he expressed confidence in the commercial prospects of Intel's quantum hardware and software.

"I expect it to become a profitable business very quickly on the hardware side, but too early to tell," Ranade said.

Quantum computing will remain hybrid

Even though quantum processors evolve at a rapid pace, the technology is unlikely to replace existing CPUs and GPUs for conventional computing any time soon. Instead, Intel expects quantum computing systems to operate alongside the usual processors in data centers and supercomputing environments.

(Image credit: Institute for Molecular Science)

(Image credit: David Awschalom / University of Chicago)

Classiq's software platform will provide high-level quantum algorithm development capabilities, while Intel Quantum SDK will handle compilation, simulation, and hybrid quantum-classical execution. This approach differs from Nvidia's CUDA-Q, which is designed to integrate quantum computing workflows with existing accelerated computing infrastructure. According to Classiq chief executive Nir Minerbi, Classiq operates at a higher level of abstraction and can complement CUDA-Q rather than compete with it.

"CUDA Q is very much low-level; it is gate-level. It is a good platform, by the way, but it is very low-level," said Minerbi. "The reason companies like Rolls-Royce and BMW and others use the Classiq platform on top of CUDA Q is due to the level of abstraction. It is much, much easier to develop quantum programs with Classiq and then to simulate it with CUDA Q rather than only with CUDA Q."

Meanwhile, commercial success of quantum computing still depends on substantial advances in quantum hardware, including qubit scalability, error correction, control electronics, and system integration. For now, many Classiq customers are developing applications for quantum computers that have yet to reach the scale required for commercially valuable workloads.

Summary

Intel expects to complete its acquisition of Classiq in the first half of 2027, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. The company has not disclosed the purchase price or other financial terms.

The transaction will bring Classiq's software development capabilities and established customer relationships into Intel's quantum computing organization, but will preserve the platform's compatibility with competing hardware technologies. For Intel, the acquisition represents an opportunity to turn more than a decade of quantum computing research into a commercial business unit as it will have all the building blocks required to create quantum systems. Furthermore, Intel's quantum computing business will be open to third parties in the sense that Intel will be able to build quantum processors for partners using its 18AQ and 18ACC process technologies.

Whether Intel's quantum computing business eventually delivers the high margins Intel seeks will depend not only on Intel's ability to build systems, produce quantum chips for others, or Classiq's software revenue, but also on the industry's ability to develop quantum processors and systems capable of solving real-world problems that people are willing to pay for.