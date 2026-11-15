Nvidia engineer leaves company over lack of transparency around Jensen Huang’s exit, details decision — joins chorus of disgruntled staff as petition to reinstate former CEO passes 150,000 signatures
Darrel Dai wants to know the exact reasons why Jensen resigned.
Just days after Jensen Huang suddenly resigned from his position at Nvidia, an Nvidia Robot Research Engineer said that he would leave the company as well. But more than just showing support for the former CEO with a generic “I stand with Jensen” message, Darrel Dai laid out several reasons for the decision on X.
“What I find difficult to accept is having to come to terms with his departure before receiving an explanation that helps me understand it. What this means for our direction, our culture, and the people doing the work remains unclear to me,” the engineer posted. “I have felt that engineers’ perspectives matter here. On this decision, I have not felt heard. That gap has been more painful than I expected.”
It seems that Jensen Huang has gained the respect of the people working under him, with many calling for his reinstatement despite the many controversies he is currently facing. There’s also an online petition demanding that the Nvidia board “Bring Jensen Back,” with over 150,000 signatures at the time of writing.
Nvidia is centered around Jensen Huang, with the former chief executive reportedly having a small army of 60 people directly reporting to him. But despite his busy schedule and legendary persona, Dai said that “Jensen reads employees’ Top 5 emails, follows their work, and engages directly,” and that “It makes an individual engineer feel that their ideas can still be heard.” Dai also pointed out that “employees’ trust and sense of belonging” are part of what makes a company great. More importantly, Nvidia is known as one of the tech companies with the most generous pay packages. Jensen was even quoted saying, “I pay my employees as much as I can.”
It remains unclear what the former Nvidia CEO will do after all these issues. Elon Musk has already said on X that “it would be an honor” to hire Jensen Huang, especially as he’s embarking on his own ambitious chipmaking journey. As for the employees left behind at Nvidia, some are staying and have shown their full support to interim CEO Colette Kress, while many more want him back. However, there has also been talk that various Silicon Valley tech and semiconductor firms are aggressively attempting to poach Nvidians, although these are just rumors so far.
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Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.
Probably won't be the last rage-quit over this, either. Still, nothing like the exodus that occurred when Sam Altman got ousted from Open AI.
even ignoring the 2 other affairs scuminess....the fact nvidia gpu's still ending up in china while he was with said suspect spy....is pretty damning given Nvidia is VERY capable of tracking which gpu's end up where. (main board vendor partners have even said Nvidia were extremely strict on knowing what went where so there was no "oops" possible)
respecting him is fine..but just like parents who say "oh he couldnt have killed someone he is a good child" they let their view of them cloud their reasoning because they dont want to accept the guy they respected was a bad person........and then there is the financial perks of having him around (and job security)
Regards.
No. Trading windows that affect normal employees shouldn't be affected by a resignation or termination. And, for a normal employee, there are usually no restrictions on when they can buy & sell, other than maybe right before quarterly results come out.