Nvidia engineer leaves company over lack of transparency around Jensen Huang’s exit, details decision — joins chorus of disgruntled staff as petition to reinstate former CEO passes 150,000 signatures

News
By
Published

Darrel Dai wants to know the exact reasons why Jensen resigned.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang
(Image credit: Getty Images)
15

Just days after Jensen Huang suddenly resigned from his position at Nvidia, an Nvidia Robot Research Engineer said that he would leave the company as well. But more than just showing support for the former CEO with a generic “I stand with Jensen” message, Darrel Dai laid out several reasons for the decision on X.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

15 Comments Comment from the forums
  • TechieTwo
    If this engineer doesn't already understand the reason why Huang resigned, I wonder if he understands the ramifications of the extramarital affairs and how it impacts Nvidia's rep? Very strange for him to pack-up and leave, IMNHO. Leadership comes with responsibilities. Bad decisions and behavior have consequences.
    Reply
  • bit_user
    "I have felt that engineers’ perspectives matter here. On this decision, I have not felt heard. That gap has been more painful than I expected."
    Wow, entitled much? They should be glad they have a say in the aspects of the business that they do. Not all business decisions are engineering-based, even if they have impacts on engineering. If they try working in most other medium or large companies, I'm sure they'll quickly learn just how good they had it.

    Probably won't be the last rage-quit over this, either. Still, nothing like the exodus that occurred when Sam Altman got ousted from Open AI.
    Reply
  • nocturn9x
    TechieTwo said:
    If this engineer doesn't already understand the reason why Huang resigned, I wonder if he understands the ramifications of the extramarital affairs and how it impacts Nvidia's rep? Very strange for him to pack-up and leave, IMNHO. Leadership comes with responsibilities. Bad decisions and behavior have consequences.
    Congratulations for falling for the psyop. This was 100% a hostile takeover. The allegations have been overblown and are utter <Mod Edit> nonsense.
    Reply
  • thestryker
    This is really just one of two things: the cult is real or they wanted to cash out stock and this allowed them to.
    Reply
  • Jabberwocky79
    This dude thinks the BOD has an obligation to inform him before they make a certain decision? That's hilarious. Good luck with that opinion at your next employer hotshot.
    Reply
  • Trake_17
    Lol, what!? Seriously, what is this? Dude might go to jail for a long time, might have endangered the nation, might cost his company a trillion dollars. Like, what is 150k signatures supposed to mean, that they all support this behavior? Are they declaring themselves accomplices? So weird.
    Reply
  • hotaru251
    nocturn9x said:
    This was 100% a hostile takeover.
    not even.
    even ignoring the 2 other affairs scuminess....the fact nvidia gpu's still ending up in china while he was with said suspect spy....is pretty damning given Nvidia is VERY capable of tracking which gpu's end up where. (main board vendor partners have even said Nvidia were extremely strict on knowing what went where so there was no "oops" possible)

    It seems that Jensen Huang has gained the respect of the people working under him, with many calling for his reinstatement despite the many controversies he is currently facing.
    respecting him is fine..but just like parents who say "oh he couldnt have killed someone he is a good child" they let their view of them cloud their reasoning because they dont want to accept the guy they respected was a bad person........and then there is the financial perks of having him around (and job security)
    Reply
  • Jabberwocky79
    From a purely business standpoint, Jensen losing his job was WAAAAY more about illegal smuggling and espionage worth 7.5 BILLION dollars than it was about his love life. Why don't people understand that?
    Reply
  • -Fran-
    I wonder if this blind loyalty would make this person a liability in any other job... It's zealotry, which is not good for regular Corporations: you're willing to leave for non-reasonable reasons base purely on blind faith.

    Regards.
    Reply
  • bit_user
    thestryker said:
    This is really just one of two things: the cult is real
    It doesn't have to be a cult. It's not unusual for people quit when a beloved manager gets fired. I've seen it happen. Probably, the engineer just lacked the perspective on the sorts of business decisions like Jensen's departure that you'd have in a career with time spent at more companies.

    thestryker said:
    or they wanted to cash out stock and this allowed them to.
    No. Trading windows that affect normal employees shouldn't be affected by a resignation or termination. And, for a normal employee, there are usually no restrictions on when they can buy & sell, other than maybe right before quarterly results come out.
    Reply