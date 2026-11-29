Chinese robotics engineers have developed a fireproof robotic dog, reports the country's Science and Technology Daily. The knee-high silver-grey quadruped was successfully demonstrated in fires raging at up to 1,832 degrees Fahrenheit (1,000 degrees Celsius) for a full 10 minutes on Wednesday. It was fitted with 5G connected laser range-gated imaging sensors that can penetrate smoke.

The unnamed flame hound was developed by the Autonomous Unmanned Systems and Intelligent Equipment Team of the Jiangsu Provincial Intelligent Robot Technology Innovation Center. Wednesday's tests were held at the Fengyang Road Special Service Station of the Suzhou Fire and Rescue Brigade.

Chinese developers have reportedly introduced a heat-resistant protective suit for quadrupedal unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), said to allow them to operate in temperatures of up to 1,000°C (1,832°F). The system is intended to enable robot dogs to operate in extreme environments, including fires and industrial accidents. Its actual performance and operational limits have not been independently verified.November 27, 2026

The first trial by fire for the robot dog wasn't without issues, acknowledges the source. In the first test, all four rubber feet were ablaze by the end of the inferno reconnaissance. Thus, the rubber was reformulated with flame-retardant, high-temperature-resistant, and heat-reflective materials. That did the trick.

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Key to the robot dog's success in navigating simulated house fires was a "silver-gray cotton coat." The robot dog isn't built with fireproofing (as the burning feet story confirms), but it is clothed in a suit made from layers of aerospace thermal protection material, which has previously been used on China's Long March 5 rockets. The suit is lightweight, flexible, and multi-layered, yet it is only 5mm to 6mm thick. It is explained that the outer layer is heat-resistant, while the inner layer is heat-insulating, heat-absorbing, and reflective.

Even though the robot dog was in the midst of a 1,832F blaze for 10 minutes, the lithium battery powering it only reached a temperature of about 100F (43C). This is a critical result, as the source report asserts that lithium batteries can explode at 200C (392F). Without this fire suit, sending a robot dog into a blaze to investigate and assess the situation can be like sending in a bomb.

Post-testing, the researchers reckon the unnamed robot dog in its fireproof suit will be useful in the approximately 95% of fire types that settle at 1,832F or below. Moreover, the fireproof material tested on the robot dog is now going to be tested in a fire suit for humans. The new firefighter protective wear should be much lighter than what is currently worn. Mass production of the material will begin shortly so that more applications can be explored, and more robot dogs and humans can benefit from this technology.

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